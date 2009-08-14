TMCnet News
New Altrata Report Reveals Leading Global Universities with Wealthy and Influential Alumni
University of Cambridge, INSEAD, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and University of Melbourne take some of the top spots.
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altrata, the global leader in data intelligence on the wealthy and influential, released the University Alumni Report 2022. This new report examines the universities with the most ultra wealthy and senior executive alumni, leveraging two of Altrata's proprietary datasets, BoardEx and Wealth-X.
University Alumni Report 2022 ranks the leading universities that have the most alumni serving on the board or in the C-suite of public companies. It also ranks the universities around the world with the most ultra wealthy alumni, those with a net worth of $30 million or more.
Understanding the net worth and professional networks of alumni is not only important to universities seeking to enhance their alumni fundraising efforts, but also to organizations across sectors to hone recruiting efforts and understand the potential of their C-suite networks.
Among numerous findings the University Alumni Report 2022: Rankings of the Wealthy and Influential reveals:
University Alumni Report 2022 leverages two of Altrata's unique products:
Access the complete findings here.
About Altrata
Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. ?It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and c-suite leaders. ?Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success.
Advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify up and coming talent quickly. ?Our data is actionable, accurate, and comprehensive.? Powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers who are committed to maintaining millions of profiles and changing data points, so you can effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections. ?
Altrata is comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897935/Leading_universities_for_UHNW_and_SEs.jpg
