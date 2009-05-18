[September 13, 2022] New Penguin Edge IFC6720 Platform Enables Innovation for Video Content Distribution

Penguin Solutions™, an SGH™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today announced the Penguin Edge™ IFC6720 application-ready platform designed to drive networked video content distribution in edge applications. Based on the Qualcomm SDA845 system-on-chip (SoC), the Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform is a turnkey box solution for dual simultaneous 4K displays with concurrent HDMI input and wireless content-sharing in an optimized, reliable and secure digital environment. This production-ready fanless platform enables AI-powered edge AV applications such as digital signage, including virtual and augmented reality innovations, video conferencing systems, and collaboration platforms in areas such as enterprise and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005514/en/



The Penguin Edge IFC6720 application-ready platform from Penguin Solutions enables AI-powered AV applications for digital signage, including virtual and augmented reality innovations, video conferencing systems, and collaboration platforms in enterprise and education. (Photo: Business Wire)

George Clopp, chief technology officer at Korbyt, a user of the Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform, said: "Korbyt provides a complete platform for corporate workforce and retail digital signage. The Penguin Edge IFC6720 delivers the video processing capacity to drive our Virgo digital signage player as well as the compute power for our content management system. The Penguin Edge team was very responsive and supportive when we were designing with the Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform, which has turned out to be an ideal turnkey hardware solution for our Korbyt Anywhere digital signage solution." The Qualcomm SDA845 SoC is supported by 4GB LP DDR4x and 64GB UFS memory, and the Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform features an M.2-2280 SSD slot and µSD card slot, together providing abundant memory with the flexibility to scale. High bandwidth connectivity includes 802.11n/ac MU-MIMO Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.x for connected applications. The platform uses the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 685 DSP and Qualcomm® AI Engine to efficiently run heterogeneous deep learning workloads and neural networks for high-performance, on-device AI inferencing. The Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform includes an Android™ 10 board support package. Todd Wynia, vice president, Penguin Edge product management, said: "Capturing, streaming, casting and controlling UHD video content just became a lot easier for a wide range of edge AV applications, from digital signage to professional collaboration and conferencing. Penguin Edge solutions such as the Penguin Edge IFC6720 application-ready platform make it easier to develop and deploy services that can change the way we work, shop, learn and much more." The Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform is available to order here, priced at $499 for the platform and $449 for the standalone board with power supply. About Penguin Solutions The Penguin Solutions™ portfolio, which includes Penguin Computing™ and Penguin Edge™, accelerates customers' digital transformation with the power of emerging technologies in HPC, AI, and IoT with solutions and services that span the continuum of edge, core, and cloud. By designing highly-advanced infrastructure, machines, and networked systems we enable the world's most innovative enterprises and government institutions to build the autonomous future, drive discovery and amplify human potential. Penguin Solutions is an SGH Brand. Penguin Solutions, Penguin Computing, Penguin Edge are trademarks or registered trademarks of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Qualcomm and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm SDA845 SoC, Qualcomm Hexagon, and Qualcomm AI Engine are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005514/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]