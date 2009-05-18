TMCnet News
New Study Finds Half of Americans Struggle to Find Where to Watch Streaming Content
New Research from Plex Reveals that Americans Need Help Managing Their Long and Arduous Watchlists
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of streaming options today are seemingly endless, and Americans' watchlists are growing longer as many continue to discover must-watch content. New research conducted by OnePoll* on behalf of Plex, the free global streaming media platform, reveals that the average American has 13 TV shows and 16 movies on their watchlist to get through — averaging a total of 104 hours — which is enough content to last two whole flights around the world.
The study of 2,000 Americans found that 68% keep a TV show and movie watchlist so lengthy, it's "nearly impossible" for them to get through. While over 7 in 10 (73%) keep a list of shows and films they plan to watch, more than half (58%) said they struggle to keep track of everything they want to watch.
The research also revealed:
"With new content constantly being released to streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of it all," said Jason Williams, Product Director at Plex. "With Plex Universal Watchlist, consumers can easily sty updated on their favorite movies and shows across all major streaming platforms, even as their favorite content moves or becomes available on other services. Our goal is to make the streaming experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible."
Earlier this year, Plex launched with two new features, Discover and Universal Watchlist, to alleviate many of the pain points that plague consumers subscribed to multiple streaming services by making it easy to stay on top of your favorite movies and shows. With Discover, simply search for a title to find where it is streaming. If it's available on a streaming service you have, you can launch it directly from Plex, eliminating time wasted switching from app to app. Users can also easily add any titles to one Universal Watchlist on the Plex app, regardless of where the content is available, making it easier to remember what you want to watch across streaming apps and networks.
Simply having a list of shows and movies does not cut it for most Americans with 58% reporting that maintaining an organized watchlist is a "must" to ensure they can cross off content from their list. While two-thirds (65%) prefer watching content from their list before defaulting to something else, over half (56%) turn off the TV and find something else to do if they can't find something to watch, and 55% opt for re-watching a show or movie.
To start discovering content and building your Universal Watchlist, open the Plex app on your favorite platform or visit https://www.plex.tv for more information.
*Survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by Plex and conducted by OnePoll, July 2022
