[September 12, 2022] New LegalShield Data Reveals Surprisingly Positive Emotions Around Creating a Will

LegalShield, the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services, released today the results of a survey about estate planning that revealed that the creation of a will is associated with overwhelmingly positive emotions. The survey was conducted during Make a Will Month in August and was an effort to learn more about feelings associated with estate planning, specifically creating a will. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005092/en/ Respondents from a new survey by LegalShield share that having a will makes them feel more peaceful, confident and empowered. (Photo: Buiness Wire)



Despite the affiliation wills have with mortality, respondents went as far as to say that they make them feel peaceful (40%), confident (37%), and empowered (26%) when asked to identify all of the emotions wills illicit.

Knowing this, it was surprising to find that only 41% of the general population surveyed self-identified as having a will. To better understand why so many are without a will, LegalShield took a deeper look at respondents' reasoning. The majority don't know where to begin (39%) and plan to create a will or trust when they're older (35%). Factors like cost (14%) or needing a lawyer (22%) play a strong role as well. Only 13% of respondents who don't have a will believe they don't need one. Each of these problems and misconceptions can be solved by connecting with the right lawyer and law firm. Most lawyers charge an average of $1,500 to draft a basic will and estate plan. With LegalShield, members can have a Will drafted and receive annual updates by their provider lawyer for only $29.95/month. LegalShield law firms have an average of 22 years of experience and with laws differing in each state, members get access to local lawyers to assist with their family's legal needs, including their partner and children. "Contrary to what people think, creating a will doesn't have to be costly or time consuming," says Keri Norris, Chief Legal Officer of LegalShield. "A will is one of the most important documents you need. It protects your assets and ensures your family and those you care about are taken care of. People can experience a sense of peace and feel confident about the future with our help." This LegalShield study was conducted on August 10, 2022. LegalShield surveyed 1,318 adults, 18 and older, who live in the United States. The sample was balanced by age, race, among other demographic variables, according to the U.S. Census. About LegalShield A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal advice, counsel, protection, and representation, LegalShield is the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services protecting individuals and businesses across North America. Founded in 1972, LegalShield, and its privacy management company, IDShield, has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with tools and services needed to affordably live a just and secure life. Through technology and innovation, LegalShield is disrupting the traditional legal system and transforming how and where people receive legal guidance and services, with access to thousands of qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms. To learn more about LegalShield and IDShield products and services, visit LegalShield.com and IDShield.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005092/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]