[September 09, 2022] New Paradigm Group Announces Management Transition

New Paradigm Group, LLC ("New Paradigm"), a global leader in parametric risk transfer solutions, announced today that co-founder and member Evan Glassman no longer serves as an officer and director of New Paradigm and its subsidiaries and is no longer involved in their operations. Co-founder Bradley Meier remains New Paradigm's Chairman and will continue to lead the company as its Chief Executive Officer, a role he first assumed in December 2020. Meier remains supported by New Paradigm's senior management team of Chief Operating Officer Gloria Hendrickson and Senior Vice President Mark Groenheide, who also serves as New Paradigm's director of specialty programs. New Paradigm offers specialty risk transfer solutions for large commercial insureds, middle market accounts and personal risks. The company works with brokers, insurers and reinsurers to place parmetric and other solutions to meet clients' unique needs, both on a stand-alone basis and as an integrated component of traditional risk management programs.



"New Paradigm is a leader in developing innovative risk transfers solutions, including the use of parametric coverages for stand-alone protection or to complement traditional programs," said Meier. "We remain committed to working with risk counterparties and their representatives to proactively tailor programs to their coverage needs." About New Paradigm:

New Paradigm Group, LLC, is a Florida-based holding company specializing in designing, producing, placing and servicing specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions, including parametric risk transfer products for natural catastrophes and terrorism. New Paradigm's subsidiary New Paradigm Underwriters, LLC ("NPU"), is a managing general agent serving as a producer and program manager (Florida license #W149833). In California, NPU operates as Insurance Solutions by New Paradigm (license #0N07286). Other New Paradigm subsidiaries provide various insurance consulting, brokerage, intermediary and data licensing services in connection with clients or their designated risk managers, brokers or intermediaries, insurers or reinsurers.

