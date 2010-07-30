[September 07, 2022] New Options for Upcoming Cybersecurity Awareness Month This October

Employee Training is a Necessity for Businesses to Combat Cybersecurity Threats as the Actions of Everyday People are the Primary Gateway to Company Attacks Drip7 Transforms Cybersecurity Training with Microlearning and Gamified Content That Drives Employee Engagement and Changed Behavior Easy to Administer and Affordable, Drip7's Customizable Mobile-Based Platform is an Optimal Training Solution for Companies SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee training is a requirement, but for many businesses, especially small companies it is often overlooked or viewed as an annual meeting with no thought given to the results. This is not a good idea when it comes to cybersecurity training as 95% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human mistakes.1 Drip7 is a modern solution for mandatory training with its easy-to-use mobile-based platform that utilizes aspects of microlearning and gamification to increase employee engagement and create changed human behavior. Even knowing human mistakes are the culprit, some organizations aren't even considering including user training and awareness as part of their defense strategy.2 In fact in last year's report released by the National Cybersecurity Alliance and Cybsafe, 64% of the respondents had no access to cybersecurity training, while more than a quarter (27%) of those who did have access chose not to use it. "Despite an ongoing rise of incredibly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks, a vast majority of employers ad technology manufacturers fail to equip people with the tools and knowledge they need to identify, avoid and report cyber threats," said Lisa Plaggemier, Interim Executive Director, of the National Cybersecurity Alliance. "Cybersecurity success is highly dependent on the actions of everyday people, and unless we are able to grow our training and education infrastructure dramatically, we will continue to be immensely vulnerable to bad actors."



Drip7 fills that infrastructure gap with its consistent, microlearning approach to training, with one question, "drip" a day, and the platform and app allows for individual choice of when and where to train. Employees earn rewards and badges as they progress through the curriculum, keeping them engaged and sparking healthy competition between departments. Drip7's cybersecurity training areas include Phishing, Passwords, Social Engineering, Privacy, Physical Security, Current Trends, Mobile Environment. "Especially as October is the official Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we take our responsibility of teaching very seriously, our content is consistently updated, whereas other training curriculums haven't changed in years, they revolve around archaic threats and information instead of fighting an enemy that changes daily," said Heather Stratford, CEO & Founder of Drip7. "As a complete cybersecurity awareness training platform, our mission is to empower employees with knowledge."

