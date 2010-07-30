[September 07, 2022] New Research Reveals What Factors Can Turn a Four-Star Experience into a Five-Star Experience

Report Highlights Adjuster Approach, Responsiveness and Expectation Setting As Key Opportunities for Improving Customer Satisfaction BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley , creators of the only digital collaboration platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today unveiled research that explores the nuances separating four- and five-star claims experiences, shedding light into the subtle improvements that insurance carriers can make to achieve more perfect customer satisfaction scores. Customer acquisition is notoriously expensive for insurance carriers, and customer satisfaction is a critical aspect of improving retention. To understand the elements that bring a near-perfect experience down to a four-star review, Hi Marley analyzed thousands of four-star claims survey responses in its database and identified 1,300 claims with comments that specifically referenced issues or aspects of the claim that, if handled differently, would have resulted in a five-star rating. The research found that 95 percent of improvement opportunities fell into four main categories: Process Explanation and Expectation Setting - Thirty-four percent of customers cited confusion around the claims process as their primary reason for a four-star review. The research suggests that outlining the claims process and setting expectations from the beginning can help carriers ensure everyone is on the same page and ultimately deliver a better eperience.

- Thirty-four percent of customers cited confusion around the claims process as their primary reason for a four-star review. The research suggests that outlining the claims process and setting expectations from the beginning can help carriers ensure everyone is on the same page and ultimately deliver a better eperience. Claim Still Had Unresolved Issues - Twenty-eight percent of respondents who left a four-star review noted that the claim still had unresolved issues, indicating that one of the easiest ways carriers can improve their customer satisfaction scores is to simply wait until the case closes to send the survey.

- Twenty-eight percent of respondents who left a four-star review noted that the claim still had unresolved issues, indicating that one of the easiest ways carriers can improve their customer satisfaction scores is to simply wait until the case closes to send the survey. Responsiveness and Availability - Eighteen percent of customers who gave their carrier a 4-star rating noted issues with communication as the primary reason for not giving a five-star review, including timeliness of communication, responsiveness, unanswered questions, or a negative trend around getting ahold of their adjuster or appraiser.

- Eighteen percent of customers who gave their carrier a 4-star rating noted issues with communication as the primary reason for not giving a five-star review, including timeliness of communication, responsiveness, unanswered questions, or a negative trend around getting ahold of their adjuster or appraiser. Adjuster Attitude and Approach- Fifteen percent of the four-star customer satisfaction survey responses indicated issues with the adjuster's approach, including attitude and level of knowledge.



Mark Snyder , Principal Consultant and Claims Subject Matter Expert at Hi Marley. "Carriers need to empower employees to communicate effectively, set expectations, be responsive and transparent. Empathy is a major factor in creating five-star experiences and serving customers with kindness, giving them attention and making them feel heard can go a long way." To read the full findings and learn more about how leading insurance carriers are improving customer satisfaction through better communication, expectation setting and more, please download the report: How to Transform 4-Star Experiences Into 5-Star Experiences .

