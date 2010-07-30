TMCnet News
|
New Research Reveals What Factors Can Turn a Four-Star Experience into a Five-Star Experience
Report Highlights Adjuster Approach, Responsiveness and Expectation Setting As Key Opportunities for Improving Customer Satisfaction
BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only digital collaboration platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today unveiled research that explores the nuances separating four- and five-star claims experiences, shedding light into the subtle improvements that insurance carriers can make to achieve more perfect customer satisfaction scores.
Customer acquisition is notoriously expensive for insurance carriers, and customer satisfaction is a critical aspect of improving retention. To understand the elements that bring a near-perfect experience down to a four-star review, Hi Marley analyzed thousands of four-star claims survey responses in its database and identified 1,300 claims with comments that specifically referenced issues or aspects of the claim that, if handled differently, would have resulted in a five-star rating.
The research found that 95 percent of improvement opportunities fell into four main categories:
To read the full findings and learn more about how leading insurance carriers are improving customer satisfaction through better communication, expectation setting and more, please download the report: How to Transform 4-Star Experiences Into 5-Star Experiences.
About Hi Marley
Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise – fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-reveals-what-factors-can-turn-a-four-star-experience-into-a-five-star-experience-301619278.html
SOURCE Hi Marley, Inc.
03/08/2011
01/08/2010
07/30/2010