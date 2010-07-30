[September 07, 2022] New Investment Program Launches Focused on Sustainability and Women Investment Managers

Investment fund firm, Emerge Capital Management Inc. is launching its proprietary new EMPWR program. EMPWR is designed to support and highlight women investment managers, with a special focus on promoting sustainability, diversity, and equity within the industry. With the assets managed by women portfolio managers at a meager 11% over the past decade, Emerge wanted to help change this by creating an avenue where experienced women investment managers would have the opportunity to build and manage their own funds.1 "It is no secret that representation of women in the investment management industry is a fraction of what it can and should be," says Lisa Langley, President & CEO of Emerge Capital Management. "We are launching EMPWR to support and advocate for woman managers and to inspire new women portfolio managers to join the industry." EMPWR is launching five Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the U.S. run by women who have a strong track record in the investment industry. Emerge is applying their sustainability overlay to these 5 ETFs. Through EMPWR, Emerge aims to invest in companies that meet their ESG criteria, which includes eliminating certain types of issuers in light of social and environmental considerations, among other factors. "The future of capital markets will likely be significantly influenced by global sustainability issues," says Langley. "As the world transitions to a low-carbon economy and experiences profound social changes, EMPWR will provide an investment process run by accomplished women that focuses on factors of sustainable innovation and growth." Reggie Brown with GTS stated: "I am pleased to bring EMPWR to the marketplace with the launch of 5 new ETFs managed by seasoned managers who happened to be women. I am certain EMPWR's investment philosophy will reach new audiences to offer opportunities to invest in sustainability." EMPWR is an investment program available as one of five ETFs.







Emerge ETF Name U.S. Ticker Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Dividend Equity ETF EMCA Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF EMGC Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Global Core Equity ETF EMZA Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity ETF EMCH Emerge EMPWR Unified Sustainable Equity ETF EMPW

About Emerge Capital Management Inc. Based in Buffalo, NY, Emerge Capital Management Inc. is a team of national experts focused on opening new doors for emerging investment managers who meet our stringent standards by serving as a resource and an advocate on all levels. We are committed to empowering high-caliber investment managers by providing both guidance and distribution expertise. From infrastructure and due diligence to product development, we provide a full array of go-to-market services. Our team of dedicated experts is committed to helping propel advisory talent, especially among those most underrepresented in the industry, through strong DE&I initiatives. We also take the initiative to develop investment strategies in funds and companies with strong DE&I mandates, high levels of social governance, and strong sustainability practices. For more information, please visit www.emergecm.com Before investing, you should carefully consider the ETF's investment objectives, strategies, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.emergecm.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. ETFs are subject to the principal risks noted below, any of which may adversely affect the Funds' net asset value (NAV), trading price, yield, total return and ability to meet its investment objective. Unlike many ETFs, the Funds are. ETF shares are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed or endorsed by, any bank, and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board, or any other agency of the U.S. government. The Funds. The Funds are non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can. A change in the value of one or a few issuers' securities will therefore affect the value of the Fund more than if it was a diversified fund. ESG Risk. Because the Funds evaluate ESG factors to assess and exclude certain investments for non-financial reasons, the Funds may forego some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these ESG factors. Information used by the Funds to evaluate ESG factors, including data provided by third-party vendors, may not be readily available, complete or accurate, and may vary across providers and issuers and within industries, which could negatively impact the Funds' ability to apply its methodology and in turn could negatively impact the Funds' performance. Currently, there is a lack of common industry standards relating to the development and application of ESG criteria which may make it difficult to compare the Funds' principal investment strategies with the investment strategies of other funds that apply certain ESG criteria or that use a different third-party vendor for ESG data. In addition, the Funds' assessment of a company may differ from that of other funds or an investor. As a result, the companies deemed eligible for inclusion in the Funds' portfolios may not reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor and may not be deemed to exhibit positive or favorable ESG characteristics if different metrics were used to evaluate them. Regulatory changes or interpretations regarding the definitions and/or use of ESG criteria could have a material adverse effect on the Funds' ability to invest in accordance with its investment policies and/or achieve their investment objective. These and other risks can be found in the ETFs' prospectus. The Funds are new funds, with a limited or no operating history and a small asset base. There can be no assurance that the Funds will grow to or maintain a viable size. Due to the Funds' small asset base, certain of the Funds' expenses and their portfolio transaction costs may be higher than those of funds with a larger asset base. To the extent that the Funds do not grow to or maintain a viable size, it may be liquidated, and the expenses, timing and tax consequences of such liquidation may not be favorable to some shareholders. The Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. ECM000105 _______________________

