[August 31, 2022] New launches from Samsung, OSIM, Creative and other top brands to excite consumers at COMEX 2022 from 1 - 4 September

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowds will descend on Suntec Convention Centre from today as the biggest brands in consumer electronics converge under one roof at COMEX 2022 from 1 – 4 September. One of Singapore's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibitions, Constellar is excited to bring back a brand new COMEX after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic to offer consumers unbeatable deals on the latest tech and gadgets. New Launches and Highlights Shoppers can look forward to exciting promotions on innovative new products in the consumer tech space, including Samsung's new OLED smart TV, Dell's flagship 13-inch laptop, OSIM's Transformers-themed gaming massage chair, the PRISM+ Zero smart air conditioner, Creative's latest wireless bone conduction headphones and many more. Check out the new launches and star buys on the COMEX 2022 free digital brochure for more details. Visitors to COMEX 2022 can participate in th sure-win instant lucky dip offering up to $100,000 worth of prizes and vouchers. Top prizes include the Google Pixel 6a, Nobledesk Baron Series 2021 and OSIM uDiva 3 Massage Sofa. Consumers who spend over $500 on the same day can also stand to redeem a Creative Metallix Plus Bluetooth Speaker worth $69, available while stocks last.



Other key highlights at this year's edition of COMEX include a new electric vehicle showcase, the launch of the world's first smart kitchen range, as well as exciting esports tournaments at the inaugural GG Playfest held in conjunction with the event. GG Playfest Esports Tournaments

Gamers, cosplayers and esports fans will be converging at COMEX 2022 as GG Playfest takes the main stage with esports tournaments and fun activities for everyone. The first-ever Streamers Challenge will bring streamers from all platforms to the live event, featuring a unique format where participants test their speed and skills to take home the title of champion and win $2000 in prizes, as well as a custom keyboard for the top 8 challengers. The largest esports tournaments at the event are the Omen Valorant Challenge and All-Girls Valorant Challenge, offerings thousands of dollars worth of prizes for the top teams with the finals happening on the last day of GG Playfest on 4 September. Gamers will also be competing in esports tournaments for FIFA 22, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, PUBG Mobile and Melty Blood: Type Lumina throughout the 4-day event. Free Digital Brochure The COMEX 2022 digital brochure highlighting the best deals and hottest new launches at the event is now available for download. Access your copy of the free digital brochure here. EVENT DETAILS COMEX 2022

1 – 4 September 2022

