New Report Uses the Industry's Most Comprehensive Dataset From WellSky® to Reveal Lasting Changes in Post-Acute Care
WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today released a new report highlighting five key trends impacting post-acute care providers in the wake of the pandemic. Opportunities and Challenges: The Transformation of Post-Acute Care in America uses Admission, Discharge, and Transfer (ADT) and referral data sourced from over 1,000 hospitals and 130,000 post-acute care providers, along with publicly available data from Medicare.gov, to provide an in-depth look at the characteristics of hospital inpatient and post-acute patient populations, demand for post-acute care, patient preference for where to receive post-acute care, and labor shortages across the industry.
The pandemic has had an outsized impact on the delivery of healthcare in this country. As clinicians and caregivers attempt to return to "normal," there are looming questions about which shifts will remain regarding consumer preferences, patient populations, and the workforce. Written by Sharon Harder, president of C3 Advisors LLC and a widely respected healthcare finance and compliance expert, the detailed report shows five areas in which permanent changes could be likely:
About WellSky®
WellSky is one of America's largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today's value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites - including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients' needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.
