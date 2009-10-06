TMCnet News
New Survey Shows Remote Work Has Fueled Increased Drug Use
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey finds 1 in 5 American workers believes substance use has impacted their work performance. The survey of 1,000+ American workers was conducted by Quit Genius, which has launched the nation’s first digital clinic for opioid addiction.
“These survey results point to a troubling trend of increasing drug use and low awareness of employer addiction-treatment programs,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “As the opioid crisis worsens, there are important steps employers can take to increase access to and participation in addiction care programs, including ensuring confidentiality and job security while lowering the cost of treatment.”
The survey, conducted in July 2022, explored remote work, drug and alcohol use, and barriers to access to employer-provided addiction treatment programs. Among the findings:
Respondents were also asked about employer-provided addiction treatment programs. 37 percent did not know whether or not their employer offered this option, indicating that employers need to do more to promote awareness of their programs. In addition, 42 percent cited concerns about confidentiality, job security and cost as barriers to accessing employer treatment programs. This indicates that stigma and access surrounding addiction treatment remain a challenge in the workplace, preventing employers from realizing significant healthcare cost reductions through increased employee participation in substance use treatment programs. Missed work days and lost productivity due to opioid misuse have cost emploers an estimated $25.6 billion a year, and have led to soaring healthcare costs.
Opioid addiction in particular has reached epidemic proportions in the U.S. In the most recent 12-month period for which data is available, there were a record 107,000 drug overdose deaths recorded in the U.S., marking a 15-percent increase over the previous year. Approximately 66 percent of these deaths were opioid related.
The launch of the Quit Genius digital clinic for opioid addiction is built on the success of the company’s existing tobacco and alcohol programs that are based on the same proven Medication-Assisted Therapy (MAT) approach. The Quit Genius opioid solution features:
Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction, with programs delivered via employers to their staff as an employee benefit. The company introduced its tobacco program in 2020 and its alcohol program in 2021. The average success rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent, far higher than traditional methods, and members enrolled in the Quit Genius alcohol program have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care. All Quit Genius programs combine virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and remote monitoring devices to help people overcome tobacco, alcohol and/or opioid addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home.
Already recognized as the #1 digital clinic for substance addictions, Quit Genius grew revenue by 10x in 2021 and now partners with more than 100 employer and health plan clients covering 2.5M lives. Its headcount grew by 4x in the past year. Quit Genius is the only such solution with 9 peer-reviewed studies, including a randomized controlled trial demonstrating best-in-class outcomes.
To learn more, download the latest Quit Genius white paper: The Worsening Opioid Crisis: Status, Spillover and Solutions for the Workplace.
