[August 31, 2022] New Survey Shows Remote Work Has Fueled Increased Drug Use

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey finds 1 in 5 American workers believes substance use has impacted their work performance. The survey of 1,000+ American workers was conducted by Quit Genius , which has launched the nation’s first digital clinic for opioid addiction.

“These survey results point to a troubling trend of increasing drug use and low awareness of employer addiction-treatment programs,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “As the opioid crisis worsens, there are important steps employers can take to increase access to and participation in addiction care programs, including ensuring confidentiality and job security while lowering the cost of treatment.” The survey, conducted in July 2022, explored remote work, drug and alcohol use, and barriers to access to employer-provided addiction treatment programs. Among the findings: 54 percent of overall respondents said they are still working remotely at least part time.

Those working remotely were 61 percent more likely to report that their drug use had increased in the past two years, as compared to people working in an office.

27 percent of all respondents reported having concerns about their own drug and/or alcohol use. That number rose to 37 percent for remote workers.

21 percent - roughly 1 in 5 - of all respondents reported having gone to work impaired by drugs or alcohol. Of those working remotely, the figure was 31 percent. Male remote workers were 1.4 times more likely than female remote workers to report being impaired by drugs and/or alcohol at work.

Similarly, 20 percent of respondents - 1 in 5 - said that drug and/or alcohol use has impacted their work performance. Of those working remotely, the figure was 31 percent, with males 1.6 more likely than females to report that drugs and/or alcohol had impacted their work performance.

Respondents were also asked about employer-provided addiction treatment programs. 37 percent did not know whether or not their employer offered this option, indicating that employers need to do more to promote awareness of their programs. In addition, 42 percent cited concerns about confidentiality, job security and cost as barriers to accessing employer treatment programs. This indicates that stigma and access surrounding addiction treatment remain a challenge in the workplace, preventing employers from realizing significant healthcare cost reductions through increased employee participation in substance use treatment programs. Missed work days and lost productivity due to opioid misuse have cost emploers an estimated $25.6 billion a year, and have led to soaring healthcare costs.



Opioid addiction in particular has reached epidemic proportions in the U.S. In the most recent 12-month period for which data is available, there were a record 107,000 drug overdose deaths recorded in the U.S., marking a 15-percent increase over the previous year. Approximately 66 percent of these deaths were opioid related. The launch of the Quit Genius digital clinic for opioid addiction is built on the success of the company’s existing tobacco and alcohol programs that are based on the same proven Medication-Assisted Therapy (MAT) approach. The Quit Genius opioid solution features:

Physician-led clinical care, including telehealth appointments with a physician or nurse practitioner

At-home testing, which holds members accountable and ensures member safety

Prescribed medication (suboxone/buprenorphine/naloxone) discreetly delivered to a member’s home

Unlimited 1:1 psychological therapy with accredited drug counselors available 24/7 through the Quit Genius mobile app

A personalized Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) journey delivered through the mobile app with audio sessions and mental exercises

Social support and resources provided to members as well as resources for the member’s social network to aid in recovery journey Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction, with programs delivered via employers to their staff as an employee benefit. The company introduced its tobacco program in 2020 and its alcohol program in 2021. The average success rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent, far higher than traditional methods, and members enrolled in the Quit Genius alcohol program have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care. All Quit Genius programs combine virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and remote monitoring devices to help people overcome tobacco, alcohol and/or opioid addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. Already recognized as the #1 digital clinic for substance addictions, Quit Genius grew revenue by 10x in 2021 and now partners with more than 100 employer and health plan clients covering 2.5M lives. Its headcount grew by 4x in the past year. Quit Genius is the only such solution with 9 peer-reviewed studies , including a randomized controlled trial demonstrating best-in-class outcomes. To learn more, download the latest Quit Genius white paper: The Worsening Opioid Crisis: Status, Spillover and Solutions for the Workplace . About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating tobacco, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and remote monitoring devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 members improve their lives and quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit quitgenius.com for more information. Media contact:

