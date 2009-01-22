[August 25, 2022] New National Survey Finds Americans Support Law Enforcement and Oppose Defunding the Police

Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today released the results of a national survey of Americans that showed public support for the police, including trust in the ability of law enforcement agencies to solve crimes and a belief in the good intentions of police to serve and protect the public. The survey further found the majority of respondents (72%) opposed defunding the police and that many favored further investment in law enforcement that would place more officers in the field. In addition, 81% of those surveyed said their perception of the police has stayed the same or improved over the past six to 18 months. "This survey paints a fascinating picture of a public that supports law enforcement and the men and women who play a critical role in keeping communities safe," said Matt Polega, co-founder and Head of Marketing and Communications at Mark43. "Mark43 technology plays an essential role in day-to-day public safety, including streamlining report writing and supporting 911 and 311 response. The Mark43 Public Safety Platform helps agencies work more efficiently, cutting hours of paperwork and allowing more time for police to play an active role in their communities." In addition, the survey found nearly a third (32%) of respondents do not understand the role that technology plays in supporting law enforcement. Technology on officers' mobile devices is increasingly used in everyday policing, including by frontline officers for data entry, report writing and emergency dispatch. These tools allow police officials to make more informed decisions in real-time while reducing duplication of effort and the time officers spend at their desk - meaning that officers can spend more time tackling crime, responding to the public and being out and about in the community. This survey highlighted a prevalent misconception regarding law enforcement's use of technology, which can impact how people perceive and engage with officers. Nearly half (44%) of Americans surveyed believe police are attending to personal matters, like texting friends, reading emails and scrolling through social media when on their phones. Interestingly, these misconceptions span across all ages, including the 'tech-savvy' Gen Z generation, where a qarter (25%) of survey respondents aged 18-24 think officers are texting friends and family while on their phones. In reality, utilizing mobile technology in the field is essential for officers. By having access to technology while on the go, police receive up-to-date information around criminal activity, BOLO ("be on the lookout") alerts and direction from their commanders. Officers are also accessing critical workflows such as report writing, so they can avoid going back to the station house to do paperwork, and instead spend more time in the field keeping people safe.



Mark43 understands that mobile devices are a critical tool for law enforcement and wants to educate the public that the officers they see on the beat are often gathering and inputting job-related information on their phones. Mark43 empowers communities and their governments with new technologies that improve the safety and quality of life for all. In particular, the user-friendly data platform is cloud-native, which means it updates in real time, and allows for users to remain constantly connected and share mission-critical data throughout day-to-day work to keep residents safe. The company currently has partnerships with more than 120 agencies across the U.S. and the U.K., including Boston, Washington D.C., Seattle, San Antonio, Atlanta and Cumbria in the United Kingdom.

The survey of 1,020 people over the age of 18 was sponsored by Mark43 and conducted by Propeller Insights, an independent survey research firm. Despite a wave of debate about American law enforcement over the past two years, the survey found: Eighty-five percent of those surveyed said they believed the police have good intentions in serving and protecting the public.

Over three-quarters (78%) of Americans are satisfied with the response and quick understanding of 911 dispatchers who are doing the best they can under immense pressure.

Many people (67%) said they believe law enforcement agencies - local, regional and federal - are prepared to solve crimes at hand.

Sixty-three percent of people said they would support their loved ones if they chose to become police officers, noting it is a government job with good benefits. Methodology A national online survey of 1,020 U.S. consumers, ages 18-plus was conducted by Propeller Insights between July 22 and July 27, 2022. Respondents opted into an online database; from there they were targeted based on demographics. To further confirm qualifications, respondents were asked to verify their information in the survey itself, self-identifying qualifications, and the maximum margin of sampling error was plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. About Mark43 Mark43 builds the world's most powerful public safety data systems, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years, legacy technology vendors haven't. Mark43 provides a refreshing, proven enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, improving safety and quality of life for all. For more information, visit www.mark43.com or follow us on social via Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005216/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]