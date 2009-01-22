[August 25, 2022] New Era ADR Builds Tech Platform and Bench of Neutral Mediators Designed to Quickly and Efficiently Resolve Title IX Formal Complaints

New Era ADR, a Chicago-based technology company, has introduced its fully virtual Title IX mediation platform that helps colleges and universities resolve the growing volume of Title IX formal complaints alleging sexual harassment, with a goal of resolution in under 45 days. The platform eliminates real or perceived bias, or conflicts of interest that may prevent parties from filing Title IX complaints in the first place and also enables these to be handled in a remote setting. Additionally, New Era ADR has created a bench of neutral mediators, specifically trained in Title IX. The 2020 Final Regulations now require a lengthy and quasi-judicial investigation and hearing process for resolving Title IX formal complaints alleging sexual harassment - a process that threatens to re-traumatize complainants, discourage reporting, and create an unnecessary adversarial environment. Fortunately, the 2020 Final Regulations also offer an alternative, less adversarial process for resolving formal complaints alleging sexual harassment through an informal resolution process which may expand under the Biden Administration's proposed changes. New Era ADR's Title IX technology platform, and bench of mediators specifically trained in Title IX, makes it uniquely situated to handle the informal resolution process. Collin Williams, New Era ADR Founder and Chairman, said, "There are more than 5,200 colleges and universities in the United States with hundreds of formal complaints alleging sexual harassment filed each year and these numbers are growing. However, there are far more victims across the country who don't file each year because they're not comfortable going through the process with their college or university. We sought to update the Title IX mediation process with a fully virtual platform and bench of completely independent, third-party neutral mediators, who are trained specifically in the delicate nuances of Title IX. Through this innovative approach, we can eliminate any perception of bias and conflicts of interest, and resolve disputes quickly, efficiently, and with empathy."



New Era ADR's pricing model for these disputes is customized to the client depending on volume and frequency of formal complaints, but does include several options including one for an annual flat fee that will cover every Title IX formal complaint filed on the platform, inclusive of platform and mediator fees. Williams said, "it is our intention to not only reduce the stress and bandwidth issues on Title IX departments, but to make the platform extraordinarily cost effective, user friendly and accessible for all parties." "Resolving Title IX formal complaints through the traditional grievance process promulgated by the 2020 Final Regulations is difficult and emotional for those involved. While not every formal complaint is appropriate for informal resolution, it is beneficial when a formal complaint can resolve amicably, whereby each party feels a sense of control over the outcome," said Cara Hardin, a Title IX Deputy Coordinator at Marquette University as well as a mediator on New Era ADR's Title IX bench. "By creating a fully virtual informal resolution platform, and training the Title IX mediators in the nuances of sexual harassment formal complaints, New Era ADR can drive better, faster results and a more comfortable process for everyone involved. "

About New Era ADR Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, New Era ADR is the first fully virtual mediation and arbitration platform that resolves all forms of disputes in under 100 days and saves all parties up to 90% in time and expenses. New Era ADR's dispute resolution is more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective than any other dispute resolution forum that exists today. Its platform involves significantly streamlined dispute procedures and an intuitive user experience, all built with the sole mission of helping parties reach a resolution quickly and amicably. For more information, visit www.neweraadr.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005690/en/

