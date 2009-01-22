TMCnet News
New Approaches for Developing Real-World Evidence Presented by Target RWE at the 2022 International Conference on Pharmacoepidemiology (ICPE)
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target RWE will present a range of methodological and applied research at the 2022 International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology's annual conference (ICPE) in Copenhagen. Target RWE scientists will deliver six oral and two poster presentations.
"The work being presented at ICPE by my colleagues at Target RWE highlights the methodological rigor and creativity that characterize our team," said M. Alan Brookhart, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Target RWE. "We are committed to answering challenging problems in healthcare using the best available epidemiologic and statistical methods."
Target RWE scientists will be giving presentations on causal inference methods, an application of machine learning models in fracture risk prediction, and new research that informs care for patients with COVID-19, including a use of causal inference methods to identify optimal use of remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19.
Target RWE presentations include:
Negative control outcomes to assess the comparability of biologics versus small-molecule therapeutics for osteoporosis: Considerations for differential non-adherence, Lydia Feinstein, PhD, MSPH, 5:30 - 5:45 p.m. CEST. A growing focus on biologics across many therapeutic areas raises questions about unmeasured adherence mechanisms among users of these injectable therapies versus oral small-molecule drugs, which are typically less costly, dosed at more frequent intervals, and unlikely to require administration by a medical professional. Negative control outcomes (NCOs) can be used to detect residual bias when differential adherence is suspected. This study used NCOs to assess the comparability of women receiving biannual denosumab injections to those receiving once-weekly oral alendronate for postmenopausal osteoporosis.
Saturday, August 27th
Risk factors for mortality and intensive care requirements among pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States, Nuvan Rathnayaka, 8:15 – 8:30 a.m. CEST. Though the ongoing pandemic has generated an overwhelming amount of information on COVID-19, there remains limited data on conditions that are associated with serious outcomes among hospitalized pediatric patients. This research describes the factors associated with intensive care unit (ICU) admission, mechanical ventilation use, and mortality among pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States.
Fracture risk estimation in post-menopausal women: a comparison of machine learning methods and software systems, David Pritchard, PhD, MS, 1:15 - 1:30 p.m. CEST. Predictive modeling of health outcomes is a key tool for identifying high-risk patients who may benefit from more intensive therapy or targeted quality improvement interventions. Using a large commercial claims database, this study compared various machine learning methods and censored data approaches for estimation of one-year fracture risk among women over the age of 50 years old.
Sunday, August 28th
Target RWE posters include:
In-hospital treatment patterns among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States, Nuvan Rathnayaka, Poster Session: Spotlight Session – Drug Utilization Research; August 27, 2022. Treatments for hospitalized COVID-19 patients remain important due to emerging variants, waning vaccine effectiveness, and suboptimal vaccine uptake. Several studies have described the use of individual treatments, but few have described treatment patterns over the course of hospitalization. This study describes COVID-19 treatment patterns for hospitalized patients in the United States.
