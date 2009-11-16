TMCnet News
New Carrier EcoHome™ Program Helps Maximize Inflation Reduction Act's Impact on Consumers and the Planet
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the ambitious new Inflation Reduction Act, which provides Americans with access to $370 billion for clean energy investments in the form of tax credits, incentives and rebates to improve energy efficiency, Carrier has launched its new Carrier EcoHome Program. Designed to help homeowners, home builders and HVAC contractors best utilize the long-term tax credits available, the program also helps consumers further maximize savings while improving sustainability. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
Carrier's EcoHome Program features strategic financing options available only through Carrier's network of experienced dealers. For qualified buyers in 2023, the new Carrier EcoHome Program will offer low-rate financing on eligible high-efficiency products such as Carrier's Infinity® series air conditioners and heat pumps. Additionally, consumers may qualify for up to $1,750 of additional savings with Carrier's Cool Cash seasonal program offered by most Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers. Eligible buyers have the potential to increase system savings from $300 up to $3,750 or more on certain high-efficiency heat pump systems through a combination of Inflation Reduction Act incentives and Carrier's Cool Cash offerings.
Eligible products include Carrier's Infinity 24 heat pump with Greenspeed® intelligence. These solutions can lower heating and cooling costs, saving consumers up to 20% annually, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 13 metric tons over their average lifespan.1 The Carrier rebates and financing options available through its dealer network, coupled with federal incentives related to energy-efficient models, present consumers with a win-win of sustainable, cost-effective heating and cooling solutions.
"The unprecedented incentives available present consumers with a compelling opportunity to replace any aging, lower-efficiency HVAC systems with advanced, high-efficiency technology at a fraction of the cost," said Chris Nelson, President, HVAC, Carrier. "The cost savings are measurable – for both the initial purchase and monthly energy costs – as are the environmental benefits. Recent studies have shown that if all single-family homes in the U.S. adopted heat pumps, the total annual emissions reduction would be at least 160 million metric tons – equivalent to taking 32 million cars off the road. The support of the Administration and Congress to encourage this shift to climate-friendly technologies signals an important step forward, and Carrier is committed to doing its part to drive progress."
In anticipation of an expected increase in consumer demand, Carrier is also designating its Collierville, Tennessee facility as its Center of Excellence for high-efficiency heat pump production and will invest in the development of new energy-efficient, low Global Warming Potential (GWP)-refrigerant heat pump solutions. Carrier has already committed to investing $2 billion by the end of 2030 on sustainable solution innovation, with a focus on more energy-efficient air conditioning systems, lower-GWP refrigerants and refrigerant alternatives, and electric heat pumps.
Consumers can also turn to the experts at Carrier for educational resources about the various tax credits available, including:
To learn more about the Carrier EcoHome Program, the Inflation Reduction Act and eligible solutions, visit carrier.com or find an expert dealer near you.
