[August 24, 2022] New Affordable Movers in Los Angeles Rate Estimate Tool Launched

Online moving resource company Move Honcho combats rising Los Angeles prices by providing rate estimates from affordable moving companies with just a few clicks. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online moving resource company Move Honcho has launched their new platform for connecting moving company buyers with cheap moving companies in the Los Angeles area. Move Honcho, founded in 2019 by content marketer & former mover Ryan Meighan, has been providing moving resources and free rate estimates since their inception. Now, they've beefed up their network in the Los Angeles area, specifically to include moving companies that are in the lower end on price. "We have been working hard to expand our network and streamline our website for the Los Angeles area, to link those who are looking to move on a budget with moving companies that are not only cheap, but reputable," said Ryan. Ryan continued by telling us that the new focus is inspired by the recent influx of people moving out of California, specifically the Los Angeles area. The network caters to budget moving companies to combat rising prices & inflation, which has hit Los Angeles especially hard as of late.



Move Honcho's price comparison tool works by collecting the details about their user's move, then sending it to their network of reputable moving companies. Then, the user receives pricing & service information from those companies. Instead of clicking around for & studying the wide selection of moving companies available on the internet, Move Honcho takes care of that on the back end for its users. This lets the user streamline their mover selection process, having peace of mind that they will be matched with a good company.

As a former mover himself, founder Ryan Meighan knows that moving is no easy feat. Move Honcho seeks to make the process a bit easier. With their recent expansion of resources in the Southern California area, it's even easier for Los Angeles residents on a budget to find good moving companies that won't break the bank. About Move Honcho Move Honcho provides free moving estimates, rate comparisons, and moving tips from a network of top-rated moving companies in the United States. Their mission is to simplify moves by taking the heavy lifting out of the moving company search process. Website: https://movehoncho.com/ Media Contact:

Ryan Meighan

(213) 372-5446

[email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-affordable-movers-in-los-angeles-rate-estimate-tool-launched-301611593.html SOURCE Move Honcho

