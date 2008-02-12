[August 23, 2022] New Observe.AI Reporting & Analytics Drives High-Impact Business Decisions for Contact Centers

Observe.AI, the most robust conversation intelligence platform for boosting contact center performance, today announced the launch of Reporting & Analytics - designed to help contact center leaders accelerate the activation of meaningful insights that improve business performance and outcomes. Using the industry's highest-accuracy conversation intelligence engine, Observe.AI Reporting & Analytics provides business leaders with an integrated, holistic view of contact center performance. It delivers interactive data exploration and visualization with up-to-the-minute insights across key dimensions - including positive and negative customer experience drivers, customer sentiment, agent performance, coaching and revenue opportunities, and compliance. Reporting & Analytics empowers contact center leaders to adopt an agile approach to continuous business improvement by answering critical questions - such as: What are the biggest drivers of CSAT and NPS?

How is customer sentiment trending over time?

What are the biggest compliance errors?

Which teams are driving the highest sales conversions?

Which factors contribute to Average Hold Time? Armed with evidence-based data and insights, leaders can more precisely investigate trends, test hypotheses, and rapidly activate intelligence into strategic initiatives for improving CX, sales, marketing execution, product development, and more.



"When it comes to activating contact center conversation intelligence, Observe.AI stands apart in two key areas. Firstly, the unparalleled accuracy and integrity of our interaction data, which represents a goldmine of customer experience insights. Secondly, we propel contact centers to apply this intelligence faster, with powerful automation to drive positive agent behavioral change at speed and scale," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Observe.AI. Existing Observe.AI customers are already reaping the benefits of the differentiated insights delivered by Reporting & Analytics. Personalized healthcare benefits company Accolade serves millions of Americans and their families across a wide range of healthcare concerns, and uses Observe.AI to enrich insights around the member experience and improve frontline care team performance and service quality.

"Observe.AI Reporting & Analytics allows us to deepen our understanding of the member experience with greater precision. With their timely and contextualized insights, we're able to rapidly promote successful behaviors across our team, and ensure we're delivering the highest-quality healthcare experience," said Tod Kehrli, Senior Director of Technology Services at Accolade, Inc. For more information about Observe.AI and to learn more about the new Reporting & Analytics, please visit: www.observe.ai/platform/contact-center-reporting-analytics About Observe.AI Observe.AI is the leading conversation intelligence platform for boosting contact center performance. Built on the industry's most accurate AI engine that analyzes 100% of interactions across channels, Observe.AI maximizes agent performance, pinpoints revenue and coaching opportunities, and up-levels quality assurance and compliance. Observe.AI's powerful workflow automation allows contact centers to apply meaningful insights and take action at speed and scale. The result is stronger business outcomes, such as better customer experience, higher revenue, and better retention. Observe.AI is trusted by hundreds of customers and partners across industries - including Pearson, 23andMe, Accolade, Group 1 Automotive, and Public Storage - and is backed by Softbank Vision Fund 2, Zoom, Menlo Ventures, Scale Ventures, and Nexus Ventures. Observe.AI is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Bangalore, India. For more information, please visit www.observe.ai. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005355/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]