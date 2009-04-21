[August 23, 2022] New Study Shows SimpleTherapy® Users' Medical Costs Drop by $2,669.00 While Non-Users' Costs Continue to Increase

SimpleTherapy®, the world's most comprehensive digital musculoskeletal (MSK) platform, has achieved Validation Institutes highest possible Level 1 Savings certification. A recent study, validated by an objective, independent, third-party, shows that the implementation of SimpleTherapy results in lower musculoskeletal (MSK) claims costs leading to a substantial reduction of $2,669.00 per user. Eighty percent of savings come from reduced spending on surgical interventions, a major driver of healthcare costs. Additional savings were seen in a variety of other areas, including chiropractic, imaging, and rehabilitation services. The results demonstrate the real-world outcomes of SimpleTherapy's Virtual First care model, dedicated to improving care by removing barriers and offering accessibility, convenience, and clinical care delivered by licensed practitioners. SimpleTherapy Co-Founder and CEO Arpit Khemka, says, "SimpleTherapy is thrilled to achieve this coveted Level 1 Savings certification. We believe SimpleTherapy has achieved the greatest level 1 MSK savings to date. This validation proves what we have known about SimpleTherapy for years - by optimizing client savings from giving members instant access to hi-touch care across the entire MSK spectrum licensed physicians, physical therapists, and other MSK providers, we save people and employers money." Savings were shown using a comparison of users' medical claims costs in the 12 months before using SimpleTherapy to costs in the 12 months after using the program. The study conducted further analysis, matching SimpleTherapy users' and non-users' by age, gender, and number of surgical claims. Results show SimpleTherapy users' costs decreased while non-users' costs continued to increase. The additional analysis conducted by SimpleTherapy team indicates that regression to the mean was not the driving force; the results can be relied upon, and the cost savings are real, this highlights the comprehensive impact of SimpleTherapy. Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solutions providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost savings. "Validation Institute gives health care buyers trustworthy, unbiased, data-driven evaluations of claims made by providers in the digital healthcare space. SimpleTerapy's results stand up to our rigorous scrutiny," said Benny DiCecca CEO and President of Validation Institute. "We applaud SimpleTherapy for the innovative and effective work they are doing in the MSK space. They have earned the Level 1 Savings Validation by demonstrating a statistically significant decrease in cost of MSK Care for an average of $2,669.00 per participant."



SimpleTherapy submitted its cost savings measurement methodology for review by Validation Institute, which uses independent scientists and statisticians to compare actual results to a properly estimated benchmark. The analysis verified that SimpleTherapy's combination of a robust care team of Licensed Physical Therapists paired with ease of access to a proprietary system for delivering hyper-personalized MSK care correlated to lower medical claims costs for employers. "After evaluating all the data provided by SimpleTherapy, the contrast between the non-users' costs going up and the Simple Therapy users' costs going down really showed the difference the program can make for MSK," added Linda Riddell, MS, VP Population Health Scientist. "We commend SimpleTherapy for going through the rigorous process of validation with our health economists. Their thorough responses to our questions and providing additional details shows that their team is knowledgeable and well equipped to show the evidence of real savings."

Validation Institute's health economists reviewed a matched cohort study in which the average cost of care for SimpleTherapy users was compared to matched non-SimpleTherapy users on age, gender, and frequency of MSK surgeries. SimpleTherapy users showed a statistically significant decrease in cost by $2,699 per user. Whereas non-SimpleTherapy users saw increased use of surgical, physical rehabilitation, and imaging services ultimately increasing their average cost of MSK care by 313%. Full details of the certifications can be read at SimpleTherapy's Level 1 Validation. About SimpleTherapy® SimpleTherapy, founded in 2011 by orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists, is an end-to-end musculoskeletal (MSK) platform that addresses the entire spectrum of MSK - from prevention to surgical and virtual to in-person. The platform delivers exercise therapy programs for individuals to address musculoskeletal disorders, including back pain, knee pain, hand arthritis, and hundreds more. The program is personalized to each participant's needs by incorporating real-time feedback from the user. This adaptive approach maximizes user comfort and safety while removing barriers in the traditional healthcare system. After completing a year and a half of clinical trials, SimpleTherapy became the first online alternative to physical therapy. Today, the program is the most comprehensive, evidence based, corporate musculoskeletal program to manage chronic and acute musculoskeletal disorders. SimpleTherapy® does not offer medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. SimpleTherapy is not a replacement for a physical therapist or doctor. Please consult with your physical therapist or doctor if you have any questions about incorporating the SimpleTherapy session into your wellness program. For more information, please visit http://www.simpletherapy.com About Validation Institute Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005056/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]