New IAS Report Finds Majority of Media Experts Are Concerned About Changing Policies Impacting Their Digital Media Buys
Study uncovers U.S. consumers and digital media experts' perspectives on the future of privacy-first advertising and the role of media quality solutions in moving the industry forward
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today released its 2022 Future of Privacy-First Advertising Report. In partnership with YouGov and a market research firm, IAS surveyed 1,131 consumers and 346 digital media experts on their perspectives regarding upcoming online data and privacy policy changes, the future of ad targeting and how media quality solutions can empower marketers to deliver.
Results surfaced consumers' substantial concerns regarding the security of their personal information online, lack of awareness of data privacy legislation to regulate the collection and use of their personal data and high levels of discomfort with their online data being used for advertising purposes.
"With upcoming online data and privacy policy changes coming down the pipe, privacy continues to be a priority for both consumers and media experts," said Yannis Dosios, Global Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), IAS. "IAS is well-suited to help ease the concerns of privacy policy transitions through our contextual targeting solutions that will help advertisers reach their ideal audience at scale, all while respecting their privacy."
The report delves into a disconnect regarding how important it is for meia professionals to understand data privacy policy, their degree of concern about how policies will impact their work and what organizations are actually doing to navigate these changes. The report also looks at how brands are currently navigating cookie depreciation through contextual, privacy-first advertising strategies that target consumers without using personal data.
Based on the report, these key takeaways will guide advertisers' data privacy approach for the foreseeable future:
