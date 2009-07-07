[August 18, 2022] New Data by ReturnBear Reveals 46% of Younger Canadians Have Lost Money From Keeping Unwanted Items They Didn't Return Since the Pandemic

Today, ReturnBear, Canada's first end-to-end returns solution, released new data commissioned by The Angus Reid Forum that showcases the cost of retail returns and the impact it has on shopping habits. The data found that nearly half (46%) of Canadians aged 18-34 have lost money from keeping unwanted items they didn't return since the pandemic. Returns are a pain point for Canadians, with many accumulating items and expenses to avoid the hassle, and others returning items they purchased after realizing fears of inflation. The findings show that there is national demand for a better retail returns solution, and a willingness from Canadians to take alternative measures to avoid returns altogether. Key data highlights include: One-third (34%) of Canadians have lost money from keeping unwanted items they didn't return since the pandemic. 19% of Canadians have lost over $100, 1-in-10 (9%) Canadians have lost $250 or more.

Younger Canadians are more likely have lost money from keeping unwanted items they didn't return since the pandemic. 1-in-5 (20%) Canadians aged 18-34 have less than $100, 15% have lost at least $250, and 9% have lost more than $500.

In the past six months, Canadians have been cutting down on spending due to inflation. 1-in-4 (25%) younger Canadians have felt forced to return cothes they've purchased, significantly higher than Canadians aged 35-54 (17%) and especially those 55+ (7%).



These are the findings of two surveys conducted by ReturnBear on July 8, 2022 and July 29, 2022 with nationally representative samples of 1,507 and 1,503 online Canadians, respectively, who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. The surveys were conducted in both English and French.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005102/en/

