[August 18, 2022] New Hampshire Department of Education Selects Tutor.com to Provide 24/7 Unlimited Tutoring Statewide

Partnership Advances Equitable Access to Academic Support for All Middle and High School Students NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com , one of the world's largest online tutoring services, announced today that is has been selected by the New Hampshire Department of Education to provide 24/7 online tutoring for every middle and high school student in the state. Through the partnership, more than 100,000 middle and high school students will gain unlimited access to Tutor.com—anytime, anywhere, from any internet-connected device. The service will be available to students at all New Hampshire schools (public, non-public, and charter) as well as students in Education Freedom Account and Home Education programs. NHED is committed to ensuring that every student, regardless of school choice or socioeconomic status, has equitable and ready access to academic support. To streamline students' access to the service, Tutor.com will integrate with the learning management systems of districts and schools across the state so that students can log in with a single sign-on. Students not affiliated with a school, or students whose schools have not integrated with Tutor.com, may create individual accounts. "This tutoring will not only facilitate and enhance learning, but serve as a tremendous resource for students hoping to enhance their educational experience, or those students in need of individualized instruction. This partnership will also support teachers in their ongoing efforts to assist students who may be struggling and seeking additional guidance," said Frank Edelblut, New Hampshire Education Commissioner. Through Tutor.com, students will gain 24/7, no-cost access to 1-to-1 expert tutoring, test prep, and homework help in a wide variety of subjects, including many in Spanish. Students may engage with their tutors via two-way text-chat or voice, choosing the communication style that works best for them. The typical wait time to connect with a tutor is abut a minute.



The service provides support in a wide variety of subjects, including math, science, social studies, and AP® courses, along with drop-off writing review for assignments, essays, and college submissions. Through the Tutor.com platform, students may also access self-paced SAT® and ACT® test prep from The Princeton Review®. There is no limit to the number of times a student can connect with a tutor.

Tutors are rigorously vetted, and they provide support that is encouraging and empowering, asking guiding questions to help students understand difficult concepts on their own. "We applaud the state of New Hampshire for taking this important step in promoting equity and access," said Sandi White, Senior Vice President, Institutional Partnerships, Tutor.com. "We are proud to partner with NHED to support middle and high school students across the state. We are dedicated to helping students achieve their academic goals and to reducing the stress on learners, families, and teachers." Tutor.com has a track record of success in supporting students, having delivered more than 22 million 1-to-1 tutoring sessions since the company was incorporated in 2000, with 97 percent of learners stating in post-session surveys that the service helped them complete assignments and feel more confident about their schoolwork. This partnership is part of NHED's strategy of advancing new opportunities for all students. About Tutor.com Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 22 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review , an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom , Facebook @TutorDotCom , and LinkedIn @Tutor.com . SAT® and AP® are registered trademarks of the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product. All tests are registered trademarks of their respective owners. None of the trademark holders is affiliated with The Princeton Review, Tutor.com, or this product. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. WEBSITE: Tutor.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hampshire-department-of-education-selects-tutorcom-to-provide-247-unlimited-tutoring-statewide-301608030.html SOURCE Tutor.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]