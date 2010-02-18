[August 17, 2022] New Magnetic Attachment Option for 3M Privacy Filters Makes Securing Monitors Easy

Companies can protect their sensitive and confidential data on their monitor displays, especially as more employees return to the office, with the new COMPLY Magnetic Attach for Monitors from 3M. The attachment system allows office workers to easily install a 3M Privacy Filter to their full screen (frameless) monitor to protect their work, remove it for collaboration with co-workers and then reattach when done. This is particularly important in highly regulated vertical industries with sensitive data, like legal, healthcare, government, finance and consulting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005208/en/ Companies can protect their sensitive and confidential data on their monitor displays, especially as more employees return to the office, with the new COMPLY Magnetic Attach for Monitors from 3M. (Photo: Business Wire)



"The majority of business professionals have been working in the privacy of their homes during the pandemic and likely haven't given much thought to the threat of visual hacking," said David Owen, 3M Global Portfolio Manager. "As they return to the office - and some to modified open workspace environments - the new attachment system can help protect confidential data on their display without causing frustration for the user. Workers can go from protecting their information to collaborating, and back again, with a quick click and IT managers can rest assured knowing that their company's data is protected." The attachment system's brackets were designed using a transparent material to ensure an unobstructed view of the screen. This technology also minimizes the gap between the screen and the filter to provide a crisp, clear image without blurring or ghosting. Using rare earth magnet technology, these brackets are 100x stronger than refrigerator magnets, ensuring the privacy filter remains secured to the monitor.

The COMPLY Magnetic Attach for Monitors from 3M is currently available with the latest privacy filters from 3M for use on a range of full screen (frameless) monitor models. About 3M Display Materials and Systems Division 3M Display Materials and Systems Division is committed to bringing top-of-the-line, innovative privacy solutions to market. Privacy Filters from 3M help secure personal and confidential data displayed on screens by blacking out content from unauthorized side views, allowing workers to remain compliant with company privacy policies. As experts in screen privacy, 3M offers one of the industry's most complete lines of screen privacy filters, available for most of today's high-resolution monitors, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Privacy Products from 3M help organizations protect information displayed on screens, wherever their employees might access it. For more information, visit www.3Mscreens.com. About 3M At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M. 3M and COMPLY are trademarks of 3M Company. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005208/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]