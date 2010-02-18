[August 17, 2022] New Research Report From Presidio Shows Cloud-Advanced Organizations Are Better Positioned to Stay Ahead of Market Conditions

Cloud adoption is a top priority for enabling innovation, becoming more agile and scaling growth, according to the 2022 Cloud Transformation Benchmark Report, commissioned by Presidio, the global digital services and solution provider. With inflation and the possibility of a recession, organizations have turned to cloud technology as a competitive edge and driver for operational efficiency. Companies with mature cloud adoption have demonstrated a greater ability to scale to meet demand and grow ahead of price increases, labor shortages, cybersecurity attacks and supply chain challenges. In fact, Presidio's research found that cloud-advanced organizations experienced greater efficiency (69%) and increased speed to market (68%) from cloud adoption. The report also uncovered the biggest opportunities and challenges in digital transformation, including: Top Drivers: maintaining compliance (53%), becoming more agile and supporting innovation (45%), and scaling and growing the company (43%) are top factors driving organizations to the Cloud. For healthcare and financial services organizations, compliance (56% and 57% respectively) and saving money (52% and 48% respectively) were the top two drivers.

maintaining compliance (53%), becoming more agile and supporting innovation (45%), and scaling and growing the company (43%) are top factors driving organizations to the Cloud. For healthcare and financial services organizations, compliance (56% and 57% respectively) and saving money (52% and 48% respectively) were the top two drivers. Data Struggles: 70% of IT leaders report difficulties with too many disparate data sources, and 65% are challenged in prviding timely actionable data and dashboards to the right users.

70% of IT leaders report difficulties with too many disparate data sources, and 65% are challenged in prviding timely actionable data and dashboards to the right users. Top Roadblocks: security concerns (44%), skills gap (36%) and finding the right partner with the right experience (35%) are the biggest roadblocks to cloud adoption.

security concerns (44%), skills gap (36%) and finding the right partner with the right experience (35%) are the biggest roadblocks to cloud adoption. Influence of IT varies widely: many (42%) say they have little to no influence on their business initiatives while 22% say they play an important role in business decisions.

many (42%) say they have little to no influence on their business initiatives while 22% say they play an important role in business decisions. Expectations vs. Reality: 60% of IT decision-makers indicate experience in building cloud-native applications, but only 17% believe their team is proficient with DevOps and automation.



Skills gaps range widely with over a quarter (27%) of organizations acknowledging that they are not skilled or are just getting started in building cloud-native applications, and less than a fifth (17%) of IT decision makers say their team is currently proficient with DevOps and automation. Additionally, only 19% say their teams are proficient with cloud operating models, and just 14% say they are proficient in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

To accomplish their goals, many organizations rely on partners that can address some of IT's biggest concerns, such as looming cybersecurity threats and advanced attacks. In fact, 95% of IT leaders value partners who understand data and access security, threat protection and recovery. Additionally, the majority (94%) also say it's essential for partners to have experience in modern network technologies that handle different types of data both on premise and in the cloud. For more information on how to solve the biggest challenges download the report here. About Presidio Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005084/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]