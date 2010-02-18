[August 17, 2022] New Esri Initiative Provides Free Geospatial Software for Nonprofits

Nonprofits are increasingly taking a geographic approach to implementing their plans and ensuring the success of their goals. One nonprofit organization recently used geospatial technology to target likely donors as well as identify areas in need while addressing the recent baby formula shortage. To support and advance the missions of similar small nonprofits that may think geographic information systems (GIS) software is out of reach, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has launched the Esri Small Nonprofit Organization Grant Initiative. The grant initiative will provide 150 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with access to GIS training and software. "The Esri Small Nonprofit Organization Grant Initiative is focused on enabling nonprofits to leverage GIS to achieve their goals while cooperating with local communities," said Christopher Thomas, Esri director of government markets. "We are proud to assist small nonprofit organizations that are new to GIS, while helping them understand the unique perspective and new insights location brings to data." The GIS techology available to grantees will empower nonprofits of all sizes to better communicate their cause, understand communities, act on their mission, measure impacts, as well as extend services, attract volunteers, expand donor networks, and shape public policies.



The Esri Small Nonprofit Organization Grant Initiative will provide recipients with

i. One (1) GIS Professional User- ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Online

ii. Two (2) Creator Named Users- ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise

iii. Two (2) Viewer Named Users- ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise

iv. Two (2) ArcGIS Business Analyst Web App Standard Add-Ons Nonprofits working in the areas of civic and humanitarian efforts, economic advancement, conservation, food insecurity, and civil rights can all leverage GIS through this program. The deadline for grant applications is January 31, 2023. Awards will be announced in two phases on November 17, 2022 and February 28, 2023

To learn about the Esri Small Nonprofit Organization Grant Initiative, visit esri.com/nonprofitgrant or contact the Esri Nonprofit Team at [email protected]. About Esri Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com. Copyright © 2022 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005345/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]