New Research Reveals Gap in Employee Retention and Performance within Contact Centers
Centrical report finds over 50% of contact centers will add gamification, want to reduce attrition rates, and more.
NEW YORK, LONDON and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical, a global SaaS company, and pioneer of a next-generation employee engagement and performance management platform, has released a new industry trend report on the 2022 global state of contact center employee retention and performance.
The industry report is compiled feedback from 245+ contact center leaders from around the globe with company sizes ranging from 101-10,000+ employees.
Centrical CEO and Founder, Gal Rimon shared: "From the survey, we received very clear insights on where contact center leaders' mindsets and priorities are today. Employees are doubling down on their expectations, customers are more demanding than ever before, and to remain successful you must invest in your frontline employees and put them at the center of your business."
The report includes insights and feedback on what contact center leaders currently think of workforce engagement management, how well their employees are performing, the impact on CSAT, and their top initiatives and priorities for 2022-2023.
Key insights include:
About Centrical?
