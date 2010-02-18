TMCnet News

New Research Reveals Gap in Employee Retention and Performance within Contact Centers
[August 17, 2022]

New Research Reveals Gap in Employee Retention and Performance within Contact Centers


Centrical report finds over 50% of contact centers will add gamification, want to reduce attrition rates, and more.

NEW YORK, LONDON and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical, a global SaaS company, and pioneer of a next-generation employee engagement and performance management platform, has released a new industry trend report on the 2022 global state of contact center employee retention and performance.