[August 16, 2022] New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization Partners With Ballogy For Player Development, Assessment

Ballogy Inc., the skills assessment and development app and leading exposure platform for basketball players aspiring to get to the next level in their sport, announced today that it is partnering with the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization (NHBCO) to offer the Ballogy app to coaches and teams statewide. Ballogy is a skills assessment and development mobile app for youth and amateur basketball players and their coaches. Ballogy makes player development both clear and measurable by: Keeping data and communication in one place.

Offering a built-in curriculum of custom shooting drills and challenges.

Creating accountability by capturing workouts via in-app video.

Tracking results and creating healthy competition with leaderboards. "The Ballogy app is a great way to track and measure player and team progress even during the off-season and those times when players aren't in the gym with their coaches," said NHBCO president David Chase. "We are excited to be able to offer our coaches an innovative yet user-friendly solution that helps measure individual player and team development in a whole new way." Ballogy also offers the Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA) which is a certified shooting skills assessment available exclusively on the app. The result of feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and collegiate-level coaches and athletes, the BSA is designed to objectively evalute a player's shot-making abilities in various contexts. Players record and upload video of their BSA submission and a Ballogy Certified Coach reviews and verifies their score, providing a key data point for shooting evaluations. The BSA is a first-of-its-kind universal shooting metric that truly levels the playing field for every female and male athlete looking to play at the next level of the game.



"We are thrilled to partner with NHBCO to help New Hampshire coaches, teams, and players quantify their progress," said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. "We want to remove the guesswork in a coach's job and make player development and team success easy to track and measure." About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy's unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/. About New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization (NHBCO) The purpose of the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization is to promote and develop basketball in the state of New Hampshire. The organization invests in the professional growth and development of basketball coaches and provides greater opportunities and recognition for student basketball players in New Hampshire. To learn more, please visit https://nh.nhsbca.org/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005282/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]