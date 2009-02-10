[August 11, 2022] DINSTAR Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

TMCnet News Session Border Controller Honored for Exceptional Innovation Shenzhen, China July 12, 2022 - DINSTAR, a leading provider of IP Communication products and solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named our Session border Controller as a 2022 Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award winner.



'We are honored to be a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year winner. ' Said James Zhu, marketing director at DINSTAR. ' Our award-winning session border controllers (SBCs) support our customers to build secure, reliable and resilient unified communications solutions and the digital workplace of the future.' "It gives me great pleasure to honor DINSTAR as a 2022 recipient of TMC's (News - Alert) Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Session border Controllers," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by DINSTAR in their groundbreaking work on Session border Controllers."

About DINSTAR Founded in 2011 in Shenzhen, DINSTAR is a leading global provider of IP Unified Communication products including VoIP Gateways, IP PBXs, IP Phones and SBCs, we have been delivering more agile, efficient, and affordable communication solutions and unparalleled communication experiences to our customers with our reliable, innovative, and future-proof products for years. Through our value-added distributors and resellers worldwide, now DINSTAR serves telecom operators, service providers, system integrators, enterprises, SMBs and OEM partners in over 100 countries. Read more about the company and our products at www.dinstar.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com. About TMC Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet . DINSTAR Contact:

James Zhu

Marketing Director

86-755-61919966 ext. 886

[email protected] TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

[email protected]





