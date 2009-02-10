[August 11, 2022] NUSO Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

TMCnet News SimplyConnect Honored for Exceptional Innovation SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI (AUGUST 10, 2022) - NUSO announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named SimplyConnect as a 2021 Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award winner.



"We're so excited about the addition of SimplyConnect, our business class messaging service, to the NUSO portfolio of solutions. The reception to this product is overwhelmingly positive. In a recent onboarding, one of the partners even called it, "simply awesome!" How often do you get that kind of feedback for communications tools?" noted Matt Siemens, NUSO Chief Executive Officer. SimplyConnect is business messaging redefined. It's a single interface for one-to-many and many-to-one business communications using both SMS and MMS. With our SimplyConnect, you can seamlessly send and receive messages via hybrid landline, toll-free and VoIP numbers in the U.S., Canada, and many international destinations. Add customized greetings to your accounts to make them even more recognizable, then customize your messages with dynamic elements that recognize a variety of user preferences such as name, location, past conversations, and more. SimplyConnect is cloud-based and available on any device that has a browser - even on a personal computer at home.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor NUSO as a 2021 recipient of TMC's (News - Alert) Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, SimplyConnect," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by NUSO in their groundbreaking work on SimplyConnect."

Winners of the 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online. About NUSO NUSO is changing the velocity of cloud communications by delivering full-stack solutions through channel partners and empowering carrier services that create seamlessly integrated, value-driven, reliable customer experiences, every time. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in University City, Missouri, U.S.A., NUSO is a fast-growing and innovative leader in unified cloud communication solutions throughout North America. Natively developed real-world business communication and messaging tools, such as UCaaS, SIP, Contact Centers, Collaboration Platforms, and SMS Messaging can be deployed in minutes with NUSO. For additional information, visit nuso.cloud, or follow NUSO on LinkedIn (News - Alert), Twitter, and Facebook. About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet . NUSO Contact:

Tracy Snider

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

314-390-6287



TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

[email protected]





Edited by TMCnet en espanol



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]