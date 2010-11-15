TMCnet News
New TravelCenters of America Survey Finds that Trucking Fleets Plan to Invest in EV and Hydrogen Vehicles to Meet Decarbonization Goals
Leaders of the largest U.S. trucking fleets are moving forward with planning and investment in fleets powered by sustainable fuels, according to a new survey released today by TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA). Fleet companies have begun making investments in electric and hydrogen powered vehicles and expect to continue to do so in the next few years.
The survey was released as part of a new white paper from eTA, TA's sustainability business unit, called "Sustainable Fuels in Trucking: The Greening of America's Trucking Industry." View the white paper here: https://tatransformation.com/alternative-energy-sustainability/
"This white paper, the first in a series about the trucking industry's transition to sustainable fuels and TA's role in that process, identifies the key challenges the industry is facing and the support it will need from federal and state governments to be successful," said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. "One of the key findings is that many companies are hesitant to fully commit to alternative energy vehicles until the technology and infrastructure have matured enough for them to maintain efficient operations during the transition period and beyond. With the current range of EV and hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks, fleet leaders want to see a substantial nuber of available fast-charging and/or refueling stations before making larger investments in new vehicles. TA plans to be a leader in providing EV charging stations and hydrogen refueling for trucks at its over 275 travel centers as the industry adopts these sustainable fuels."
Other key survey findings include:
Trucking fleet leaders also look to TA to take a leading role in providing sustainable fuels so they can plan their own investments around TA locations that will provide alternative energy resources in the future.
