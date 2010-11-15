TMCnet News
New Release of Ambassador Cloud Helps Kubernetes Developer Teams Move Faster
BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced a new set of capabilities available in Ambassador Cloud that empower Kubernetes developer teams to move even faster in how they code, test, and run cloud native workflows. New API management features available in Ambassador Edge Stack make it simple to securely expose API endpoints and control access via self-service tokens. With Telepresence, developers can now easily save, reuse, and share debugging and intercept configurations with colleagues via the Cloud. Additionally, new distributed tracing and monitoring capabilities available in Telepresence allow teams more visibility to troubleshoot configuration and operations issues. Ambassador Cloud is free for solo developers and available for an unlimited 21-day free trial for larger teams.
“As more organizations adopt Kubernetes, developer teams are challenged by not only the growing list of complex technologies, but how they can better collaborate together as they code, ship, test and run applications to support business objectives,” said Richard Li, co-founder and CEO at Ambassador Labs. “We are committed to eliminating the complexities and delivering tools that foster faster Kubernetes developer team productivity. The newest set of capabilities now available in Ambassador Cloud gives these teams the necessary observability, shareability and control to better collaborate in managing large deployments of hundreds of services across the organization.”
According to CNCF’s 2021 Annual Survey, 96% of organizations are either using or evaluating Kubernetes, a record high since their surveys began in 2016. The newest release of Ambassador Cloud is engineered to fast-track Kubernetes team-based development and debugging. Key features and benefits include:
Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence, Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners and Matrix Partners. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io.
