[August 10, 2022] New Study From Elastic Finds 84% of Online Shoppers Say Personalization Influences Their Purchases

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, today released a commissioned study conducted by Wakefield Research, an independent research firm, titled Product Over Price: The Critical Role Personalization Plays in Converting Online Searches into Sales. The study reveals insights into the ecommerce shopping experience, illustrating how online retailers can turn searches into sales by providing shoppers with personalized product recommendations quickly and at scale. More relevant recommendations help retailers meet demand and optimize sales According to the study, online shoppers demonstrate little patience for irrelevant search results, but personalization remains a powerful tool to keep them connected to their preferred retailers. 78% of online shoppers report encountering roadblocks when searching a retailer's website.

88% of online shoppers are more likely to continue shopping on a retailer website that offers a personalized experience, including 96% of Gen Z and 97% of Millennials.

68% of online shoppers have purchased an item they didn't initially intend to on a retailer's website when product recommendations were personalized. Rising prices and economic turbulence test shopper loyalty The majority of online shoppers report that they are already changing their spending habits in response to economic uncertainty, but they are more likely to remain loyal to brands that offer personalized experiences. 95% of shoppers report that they are likely to take cost-cutting measures in response to rising prices.

53% of shoppers are still prioritizing finding the right product over the lowest price.

52% of shoppers are likely to switch brands during turbulent economic times.

84% of shoppers report that personalization already influences their decision to shop with specific brands. Earning shoppers' trust begins by personalizing their shopping experience Online shoppers attest to personalization leading to increased sales and point to a consistent and convenient omnichannel shopping experience giving them confidence in their purchases. 89% of shoppers are more confident when purchasing products available across multiple channels, such as in-person, on a retailer's website, or on social media.

42% of shoppers report that targeted promotions and sales notifications were th most influential factor in their decision to purchase from a particular brand.

50% of shoppers cited an easy-to-navigate website influencing their purchase decision.

41% of online shoppers are willing to share personal information to gain a more personalized experience.



Meeting customers' expectations for personalization Already deployed by many of the world's leading online retailers, including eBay, GrubHub, Office Depot, The Home Depot, and Ticketmaster, Elastic Enterprise Search gives development teams the flexibility and control to create applications that place personalized suggestions at the heart of their shopping experience.

By offering a set of customer-proven features and capabilities, Elastic enables retailers to provide more personalized online shopping experiences with out-of-the-box analytics and visualizations that allow retailers to identify trends and patterns within behavioral data to drive maximum value. Ecommerce developers can leverage machine learning to implement tailored discovery, query suggestions, and predictions for better personalization and product recommendations. For more information about how Elastic Enterprise Search enables developers to build more personalized shopping experiences, read the Elastic blog. Supporting Quotes: "This research shows that personalized online shopping experiences are no longer an option for retailers: they're essential, with nearly 3 in 5 expecting retail websites to deliver personalized recommendations," said Nathan Richter, Senior Partner, Wakefield Research . "The demand is even higher among Gen Z and Millennials, 73% of whom expect online retailers to provide this experience."

. "The demand is even higher among Gen Z and Millennials, 73% of whom expect online retailers to provide this experience." "Investing in search and personalization benefits not only the customers searching for the most relevant products but also the ecommerce retailers looking to meet customer demands and optimize sales," said Matt Riley, General Manager, Elastic Enterprise Search, Elastic. "With Elastic Enterprise Search, retailers can gain insight into what matters most to their customers and make every moment of the buyer experience count. Particularly during times of economic uncertainty, meaningful, personalized shopping experiences are the key to driving customer satisfaction and loyalty." Methodology: The study, Product Over Price: The Critical Role Personalization Plays in Converting Online Searches into Sales, was commissioned by Elastic and conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between June 22nd and June 28th, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. This survey was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of US adults. Additional details about the study's methodology can be found in the report. About Elastic: Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables 18,000+ customers and more than half of the Fortune 500, to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co. The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic's sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all. Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006144/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]