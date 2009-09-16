[August 10, 2022] New Syxsense Zero Trust Delivers Industry's First End-To-End Solution for Zero Trust Network Access

Black Hat USA - Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, today announced Syxsense Zero Trust, a new module within Syxsense Enterprise that enables endpoint compliance with Zero Trust Network Access policies (ZTNA). Zero Trust initiatives require a hyper focus on endpoint protection, but traditional authentication solutions lack the ability to evaluate device health, ensure granular policy compliance, and automate risk remediation. Syxsense's new Zero Trust module was designed to serve as an organization's "Trust Evaluation Engine" for endpoints. Not only does it offer unparalleled visibility and control over network access policies, but also enables security teams to build sophisticated access policies and remediation workflows to ensure ZTNA compliance. "As organizations work to build a Zero Trust strategy, many are facing implementation challenges. One of those challenges is the ability to ensure that endpoints accessing the network are trustworthy and conform to policies. Most solutions simply accept or deny access without an understanding of the current Device Security Posture," said Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense. "In talking with customers, they wanted the ability to evaluate endpoint access for ZTNA based on policies and if not compliant, be able to apply fixes or remediate in real time to enable proper access. Syxsense Zero Trust does just that by allowing organizations to have full control of endpoints and automating the end-to-end process." The true power of Syxsense Zero Trust lies in three key areas. First, he granularity of hundreds of parameters IT can use to report and act on device compliance. For example, is a laptop accessing your NetSuite server after hours and with an IP address from an unfamiliar location? If so, block it. Second, the power to enforce compliance with Zero Trust policies prior to granting access on an asset-by-asset basis. And third, the automated remediation of non-compliant endpoints, which could include patching the system, enabling an antivirus tool and making sure it is up to date on patterns, emailing IT about unauthorized access, and much more. When combined with the simplicity of building policy playbooks quickly and simply using the powerful workflow orchestration and automation tool of Syxsense Cortex™, these tools give organizations a uniquely powerful endpoint evaluation and network access solution for Zero Trust.



The specific features of Syxsense Zero Trust include: Complete visibility into all endpoints' configuration and state of compliance using a single agent.

Build sophisticated access policies based on a large array of configuration and security parameters, setting unique policies for each individual corporate asset.

Automate the immediate enforcement of access policy requirements and remediation of non-compliant endpoints using the Syxsense Cortex remediation engine.

Verify trusted user authentication requests via the Syxsense console or optionally, connect with external multi-factor authentication (MFA) tools to provide a "go, no-go" security status of devices. For example, if a customer uses Duo, Okta, or other MFA tools, simply connect those tools with the Syxsense API and it will report compliance on each endpoint looking to access corporate assets. Syxsense Zero Trust will be available for purchase in late September 2022, but attendees at Black Hat on August 10th and 11th can experience a product overview at the Syxsense booth #1272. For more information about Syxsense at Black Hat click here, for more information about Syxsense Zero Trust click here.

About Syxsense Syxsense is a leading provider of innovative, intuitive endpoint security and management technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to help customers predict and remove security threats across all devices including mobile. Syxsense is the first unified security and endpoint management platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management (vulnerabilities, patch and compliance) and layers on a powerful workflow automation tool called Syxsense Cortex,™ all through a single cloud-based platform, enabling greater efficiency and collaboration between teams. The always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005117/en/

