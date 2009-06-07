[August 09, 2022] New Study Shows Patient Payment Communication Preferences Have Strong Impact on Provider Loyalty

Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a leading healthcare payment technology company, today released the results of its 2022 Trends in Patient Communications Report, a report that can help healthcare providers understand how patient communication preferences have changed and highlight what providers can offer to help meet the demands of today's consumer. The full report can be found at salucro.com. Based on a survey of over 1,300 U.S. healthcare consumers, the report shows that meeting patient communication preferences is key to provider loyalty. Nearly half of all respondents said the ability to choose their communication channel is valued the most. Listening pays off and providing choices to patients improves retention and brand loyalty. When it comes to communicating important billing information, patients overwhelmingly prefer digital communications over traditional mail. As trends continue to favor onlin access, providers must evolve to meet patients where they are to receive information quickly and easily. It is critical to understand how to interact with patients, as 50% of respondents said they would pay their bill faster if their billing notification preferences were utilized. Offering preferred communication methods can lead to faster payments, increased self-pay collections, and improved patient satisfaction.



"Healthcare providers are at a pivotal point right now, and when it comes to providing choices for their patients, communicating with them through their preferred channel and giving them access to pay the way they want is more important than ever," said Clayton Bain, Founder and CEO of Salucro. "Communication and billing preferences are fundamental aspects of patient satisfaction and brand loyalty. This report puts real data behind what successful providers already know - listening and responding to your patients improves their overall experience and drives patient loyalty." Highlights from the report include:

56% of consumers prefer digital communications over traditional mail.

50% of patients would pay more quickly if their billing notification preferences were utilized.

42% value the ability to choose the communication channel the most.

41% of patients stated that they would consider switching providers due to a poor billing experience.

Over 60% of providers haven't adopted any new billing or communication methods in the last 12 months. Providers looking to get paid faster must build a comprehensive portfolio of billing notifications and make them quickly and easily available to their patients. Over one-third of respondents said a text message would prompt them to pay their bills faster, offering a tremendous opportunity for providers to shorten revenue cycles and increase brand loyalty. To download the free 2022 Trends in Patient Communications Report, visit salucro.com. About Salucro Salucro is a healthcare financial technology company exclusively focused on patient payments and billing. From online bill pay solutions to provider-facing payment integrations, the Salucro platform brings cohesive payment experiences to healthcare providers, patients, and third-party collection agencies. As a PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, Salucro belongs to an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST CSF Certified status, proving Salucro's continued commitment to managing risk and improving payment security and compliance. To learn more, visit salucro.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006002/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]