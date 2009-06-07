TMCnet News
New Research Finds BD and IR Professionals at Private Funds Are Spending a Quarter of Their Work Week on Unplanned Interactions with LPs
Backstop Solutions survey highlights how unpredictable days and non-core tasks are impacting BD and IR professionals already strapped for time
CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For business development (BD) and investor relations (IR) professionals at alternative asset management firms, one-quarter of their work week is spent on unplanned interactions with their limited partners (LPs), according to a new study from Backstop Solutions, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors.
Backstop Solutions' 2022 Alternative Investment Manager Productivity Survey of Investor Relations and Business Development Professionals found that:
Commissioned by Backstop, the study surveyed 103 BD/IR professionals from alternative asset management firms conducted from May 29 to June 29, 2022, with respondents coming from key segments such as private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, real estate, multi-strategy, private debt, and infrastructure/real assets managers.
Read the full results of the 2022 Alternative Investment Manager Productivity Survey here.
About Backstop Solutions Group, LLC
Backstop's mission is to help professionals in the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time-consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that is critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com.
