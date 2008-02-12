[August 03, 2022] New Business Coaching Platform Now Available in Spanish

Specialized coaching and business development resources for small business owners that prefer to transact in Spanish. SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's about time! How many times has a Spanish-preferred business owner wanted to take advantage of the latest tools available to all business owners only to find it's not offered in Spanish? Even worse, how many times have they been told that the tool or platform is available in Spanish only to discover that it's an incorrect translation (or even worse, a browser translator)? Well, those days are over! Upleveling Your Business announces the launch of its coaching program and of The Digital Entrepreneurship Success Academy in Spanish! Upleveling Your Business (UYB) is a coaching and learning platform dedicated to improving the overall function of a business. The program includes a variety of coaches, each of whom has their own specialty. Clients of UYB receive coaching on those aspects of their business where they need the most help. "We felt that the way most coaching programs are structured areoutdated. You get assigned a coach and you work with that coach, regardless of the business challenge you might be facing. With us, you work with the coach that will best help to resolve an issue," said Kristen David, the founder and CEO of Upleveling Your Business.



David came up with the idea for UYB when she herself was having trouble with certain parts of her business. She looked for resources that might be able to help her and what she found was extremely limited. It all focused on one area of business rather than providing help across the whole range of business issues that can come up. In order for the program in Spanish to deliver the same value that the English program does, it was necessary that the coaching element work the same way. "We knew we'd need to have coaches across every aspect of running a business, from financial controls, to marketing, to management and more," said David.

For the Spanish program, Kristen and her team vetted dozens of coaches not only for their business acumen, but for language fluency. Each must be able to speak Spanish natively and have cultural understanding. The Spanish program will be launched on August 2; giveaways and promotional pricing planned for those who sign up early. For more information contact [email protected]. Media Contact:

