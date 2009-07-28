[August 02, 2022] TMC names PanTerra Networks a 2022 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

TMCnet News Streams Connect Recognized for Exceptional Innovation San Jose, CA July 21, 2022, - PanTerra (News - Alert) Networks announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Streams Connect a 2022 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.



Connect is an all-in-one, scalable, secure team collaboration and webinar service that seamlessly integrates audio, video, screenshare and messaging through a single mobile or desktop interface. Connect is a part of the Streams unified communications platform from PanTerra combining voice, video, messaging, collaboration and mobility into a single, secure, easy to use cloud-based solution. Arthur Chang (News - Alert), PanTerra President and CEO, was quoted, "We are honored to receive the 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award from TMC (News - Alert). It is a testament of our continuing dedication to deliver world class collaboration tools for mid-market enterprises." He continued, "Beyond its enhanced business security features, Connect provides a unique Supervisory Mode feature which allows supervisors to silent monitor, whisper or barge in on a Connect video session in real-time. This feature improves training and accelerates sales and has been a big win for our customers."

"Congratulations to PanTerra for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Streams Connect is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from PanTerra Networks in 2022 and beyond." About PanTerra PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team collaboration, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise. About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com. PanTerra Networks Contact:

