New Advanced Cloud Phone and Platform Capabilities from RingCentral Unlock Cost-Saving Efficiencies

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced several innovations across both its business cloud phone system and its unified business communications platform to help organizations of all sizes unlock cost-saving business benefits. As IT teams and sales departments are under more pressure than ever to deliver operational efficiencies across their workstreams and workforce, these new capabilities help customers automate menial tasks, reduce app switching, and create custom workflows to solve unique business needs.
"Core to successfully enabling hybrid work is providing your people with the right communications and collaboration tools when and where they need them," said Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer at RingCentral. "At RingCentral, we're focused on delivering the best connected experiences across the varying working styles, locations, and technologies to reduce operational inefficiencies and enable people to effortlessly connect with customers, teams, and everyone in between."
RingCentral's open platform supercharges Salesforce and HubSpot to help sales teams be top performers
The following features enable sales teams to increase their productivity with customizable business communications, including:
The SMS capabilities for both Salesforce and HubSpot are now available in the US and Canada.
New advanced phone capabilities simplify experience for end-users and IT admins
The following new capabilities are designed to help IT teams realize significant time savings around bulk management and onboarding of distributed teams. New features include:
RingCentral now offers users access to more apps within the RingCentral app, allowing them to save time with easier app-switching. Users now have access to the following:
"As we researched cloud solutions to replace our PBX infrastructure, we saw that with RingCentral we could integrate a whole suite of communication features in one platform, connect our dozens of offices across the country for the first time ever, empower our employees to communicate from anywhere-and still save a million bucks a year," said Philippe Bourdon, vice president of infrastructure at C&S Wholesale Grocers, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States.
"It's no secret that cloud phone systems enable organizations to scale, enhance their mobility, and offer a cost-effective communications platform," said Jon Arnold, principal, J Arnold and Associates, an independent technology research and analyst firm. "As a leader in the telephony space, the new innovations that RingCentral is announcing today provide users with a complete, secure, and connected phone system. This allows their customers to make a seamless transition to the cloud and offers IT administrators the capabilities they need to make setup and management extremely easy and intuitive."
Availability:
All these features are available now. For more information, visit here.
