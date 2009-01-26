TMCnet News
|
NEW ANALYTICS TO HELP INVESTORS CONTEXTUALIZE SOCIAL MEDIA CHATTER
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MKT MediaStats, an AI platform specializing in quantifying economic narratives and Socialgist, a platform that provides access to the world's most comprehensive social media data and real-time messaging, announce today the launch of a new partnership to help contextualize social chatter pertaining to economic and financial market narratives. New suite of analytics analyzes the vast amount of information generated by the retail community on social media to generate insights for various markets helping institutional investors form a more complete understanding of existing and emerging factors that are driving the economy, markets and in turn, investment portfolios.
increased retail trading activity demonstrates the importance of including social insights in investment decision making
"The substantial growth in retail investor trading activity since the dawn of the pandemic and its influence on financial market variables, including asset prices and liquidity, demonstrate the need to include social media derived insights into th institutional investment process," says Dr. Gideon Ozik, founder and managing partner of MKT MediaStats. "Unlike traditional measures of sentiment derived from textual analysis, retail investor sentiment is better captured through an analysis of emojis," clarifies Professor Ronnie Sadka of Boston College, also founder of MKT MediaStats.
"We are excited to partner with MKT MediaStats, the first entity in the economic and financial market narrative space to license social media discussion data from the leading social media platforms through Socialgist", adds Mike Madarasz, VP of Business Development at Socialgist. "Our partnership with MKT MediaStats is positioned to generate high quality insights while maintaining compliance with the strictest user privacy and source terms and conditions standards.
About MKT MediaStats, LLC
About Socialgist
© 2022 MKT MediaStats, LLC - All Rights Reserved
MKT MediaStats, LLC 140 Mount Auburn, Cambridge, MA 02138
Media Contact: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analytics-to-help-investors-contextualize-social-media-chatter-301594712.html
SOURCE MKT Mediastats, LLC
04/08/2009