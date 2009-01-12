[July 27, 2022] New iOS App Infos Changes How You Remember Key Information

A new, uniquely efficient way of managing short pieces of information EGGERSDORF & GRAZ, Austria, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Tools launched Infos, a new app for easily storing and quickly retrieving short pieces of information in a most efficient way. Infos is launching as a universal iOS app on iPhone and iPad with a Mac app planned for later this year. Infos comes with a very clean and clear user interface resembling a grid of cards where each card represents a piece of information (or info) stored. Infos can contain short notes with links and optional attachments. You can organize infos via tags and categories. Additionally, categories can be assigned colors adding even more clarity to your information grid. "We optimized the user interface primarily for super fast retrieval," so Wolfgang Bartelme, the designer behind Infos and co-founder of Elemental Tools. "The search box is the first element you see on screen and infos are automatically sorted in reverse order of latest changes." Examples of infos can be anything from your spouse's social security number, tips and tricks you want to remember, to important insurance policy numbers. Infos basically stores all those short pieces of unrelated information you never knew where to put before. However, the ap currently does not support strong encryption, so it is not intended to store sensitive pin codes or passwords.



The new app also integrates with Apple's Siri (if the user allows it) with the idea that over time Siri will suggest some infos at the right time or place depending on prior usage patterns. Infos supports Siri Shortcuts meaning that it can also be used for automating things on iOS. Infos is available on iPhone and iPad and can be downloaded for free from the iTunes App Store. For storing more than 10 infos users have the choice between a monthly or yearly subscription, as well as a one-time purchase option. For more information about Infos please visit https://elemental-tools.com/infos/overview.html.

About Elemental Tools Elemental Tools creates productivity apps that empower people to achieve more by unleashing their creativity, unlocking their potential and helping them optimize their personal resources. Elemental Tools is the maker behind Firetask, a project-oriented GTDÂ® task manager and Ideabook, a personal idea management tool. Elemental Tools focuses exclusively on the Apple ecosystem developing apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Contact: Gerald Aquila

