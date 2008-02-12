TMCnet News
New Olympus OEV321UH Monitor Brings Value, Expansion of 4K Offering and a Range of Compatibility Options for Endoscopy and Surgical Suites
CENTER VALLEY, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus announced today the availability of a new monitor option, the OEV321UH video display monitor, a 32-inch Ultra High Definition 4K monitor that expands upon Olympus 4K monitor offerings. Backward- and forward-compatible with most Olympus processors, the new monitor provides a breadth of customizable uses at an attractive price point.
"With this new OEV321UH Monitor, customers can upgrade their endoscopy suites and ORs to have larger screens that will be important to their practices for a range of cases," said Kevin Mancini, Business Unit Vice President, Endoscopy Division, Olympus America, Inc. "Visualization improvements can translate into meaningful practice improvements that elevate the standard of care."
The OEV321UH video monitor features include
About Olympus
Olympus' Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.
