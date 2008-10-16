[July 23, 2022] New Online Premium Brand in India

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the latest entrants to the burgeoning Indian online gambling market is GuruPlay, a leading sports betting and iGaming brand designed for all types of Indian players. It offers a premium service, meaning all players, especially high-rollers, can get an exclusive and intimate experience. Everyone looking for an authentic boutique casino brand can get what they are looking for with GuruPlay, a gambling site launched in 2022 to provide a tailored experience for VIP players. This gambling hub is both a casino and a sports betting site. It offers regular casino games, live dealer games, sports betting across a wide range of markets, and live betting options for the games covered. With a library of 2,000+ casino titles, GuruPlay has enough options to satisfy the needs of many players. The games on offer involve various slots, jackpots, card games, table games, game shows, live roulette, blackjack, and baccarat titles, live wheel, poker, and dice games, and live lotteries. GuruPlay also offers various bonuses and promotions for all of its members. The list includes large welcome packages, free spin offers, reload bonuses, and more. The site is also highly secure. It uses the latest protection measures for both data and transactions. When it comes to the banking system, it was designed to meet the needs of Indian players. As a result, they can opt for popular payment methods like AstroPay, UPI, Paytm, NetBanking, PhonePe, and eZeeWallet — all while using rupees. Why GuruPlay Is One of a Kind Unlike many other online casinos and sportsbooks, GuruPlay was made with the user in mind. As such, it offers an exclusive and premium experience players can't get elsewhere. Luxury casino services used to be reserved for physical casinos and similar establishments, but GuruPlay has managed to transfer that vibe of splendour and magnificence to the online realm. What's more, GuruPlay is both a premium boutique casino brand and a gambling site suited for Indian players. This was not something Indian casino fans could get from a single site in the past. Now, however, they can have a premium casino gambling experience, all on a website customised for Indian casino players. The design is also user-friendly. All important features, such as the gaming library and payment methods, are easy to find. Most of the time, players are hard-pressed to find this type of experience in other online casinos operating in India. They either offer a premium experience or an Indian-specific one. GuruPlay, on the other hand, manages to do both. Consequently, you'll get to play a vast number of games from various notable providers while at the same time experiencing the unique appeal of Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and other popular Indian casino games. As part of its premium service, GuruPlay also provides 24/7 customer service through a live chat feature and a domestic phone line. Review of GuruPlay Luxury Casino GuruPlay is a novel, luxurious casino brand designed specifically for the Indian market. It has a Curacao licence and offers more than 2,000 casino games, including regular and live casino ones. t has partnered with many providers, including massively popular brands like Evolution, iSoftBet, Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Play'n GO.



The site also provides several popular payment methods used in India and offers a large welcome package for casino fans. Players can also benefit from other promotions and 24/7 customer support. Pros of Using GuruPlay Casino

2,000 casino games — The list includes slots, jackpots, table games, card games, and more.

130+ live dealer titles — You will find popular Indian live casino games, roulette, blackjack, baccarat games, poker games, and numerous game shows.

Several popular game providers — The majority of games are high-quality, as they come from notable brands like NetEnt, Evolution, Microgaming, and Play'n GO.

Safe and detailed banking system — Players can rely on popular payment methods widely used in India , including AstroPay, UPI, and Paytm — all in rupees.

High betting limits — GuruPlay caters to both casual players and high-rollers, as the betting limits are very generous, thus offering versatility.

Generous promotions for loyal customers — Right from the get-go, you can claim the lucrative ?4,00,000 welcome bonus. Once you've played through it, you can expect weekly gifts, free spins, live casino rewards, and more.

24/7 customer support — GuruPlay ensures every player gets the support they need at any time, thanks to its live chat, phone support, and email services.

Cons of Using GuruPlay Casino

Every casino has a few disadvantages as well. These are the ones worth knowing about GuruPlay:

Few payment methods — GuruPlay has several notable payment methods that appeal to most Indian players, but their number could be higher.

— GuruPlay has several notable payment methods that appeal to most Indian players, but their number could be higher. New and untested brand — The GuruPlay brand was launched in 2022, so it's still new and largely untested by the broad Indian gaming community. Registering at GuruPlay Just like in most online casinos and sportsbooks, the registration process in GuruPlay is simple and quick. Here's what you need to do to register successfully: Visit the official GuruPlay website. Click on the Join Now button. Input your full name, date of birth, and email. Add the necessary contact information, including your phone number and address. Pick your username and password and complete the Captcha challenge. Click on Create My Account, and you will be able to use it in a few seconds. GuruPlay Payment Methods GuruPlay offers numerous widespread payment methods Indians use every day. The list includes: AstroPay

UPI

Net Banking

Visa

Mastercard

eZeeWallet

PhonePe

Paytm Making deposits and withdrawals is relatively easy — at least once the initial payments are made. The first time the player uses a payment option, they need to input all the information and ensure everything is correct. Subsequent deposits are quick and seamless. As for withdrawals, every player needs to verify their account first by sending a copy of personal documents, like a PAN card, driver's licence, or passport. The instructions are clear and straightforward, and the process is largely automatic. GuruPlay Casino Welcome Bonus GuruPlay Casino offers a ?4,00,000 premium welcome package for all newly-registered players. It's separated into three deposit bonuses: 1st deposit bonus — 100% match bonus up to ?50,000 with the code GOLDEN

2nd deposit bonus — 125% match bonus up to ?1,00,000 with the code PLATINUM

