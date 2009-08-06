[July 21, 2022]

AVer Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

AVer CAM550 Honored for Exceptional Innovation

Fremont, Calif. (July 18, 2022) - AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named AVer CAM550 as a 2022 Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award winner.







The CAM550 is AVer's first ever conferencing camera featuring a secondary AI camera. 4K dual-lens camera technology captures the room in its entirety, providing a premium conferencing experience for mid-to-large scale rooms. Optimized for professional-quality video calls, the CAM550 brings brilliantly sharp, detailed video to any medium to large meeting space.

"AVer continues to invest in meeting room functionality by engineering and designing new technology to support the future of collaboration. The CAM550 promotes ultimate clarity for an engaging and natural meeting experience," said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer USA.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor AVer as a 2022 recipient of TMC's (News - Alert) Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, CAM550 video conference camera," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by AVer in their groundbreaking work on the CAM550 dual lens Conference Camera."



Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

To learn more about AVer Information Inc. USA, please visit averusa.com. Keep up with the latest news from AVer on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. AVer's product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, Zoom and Microsoft (News - Alert) Teams Certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter (News - Alert) at @AVerVC.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com .



About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

Press Contact:

Morgan Lawrence, APR, Director of Communications

THE rAVe Agency

Mobile: (419) 631-8052

Email: [email protected]

www.theraveagency.com



TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

[email protected]