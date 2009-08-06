[July 21, 2022] Zultys Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

TMCnet News SUNNYVALE, California - July 19, 2022 - Zultys announced today that TMC (News - Alert), a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person, and online, has named Zultys Advanced Communicator (ZAC) as a 2022 Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award winner.



Businesses today need their employees to stay productive and connected as the workplace evolves, whether they are in the office, working from home, or mobile and on the go. ZAC lets teams collaborate from anywhere and on any device with tools like call center integration, SMS texting, group chat, web conferencing, screen sharing, file and image sharing, video calling, integrated fax, and more, all from a single intuitive interface. "I'd like to thank Rich Tehrani (News - Alert) and TMC for recognizing Zultys with the Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for the fifth time," said John Osgood, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The Zultys (News - Alert) platform is designed to be a truly all-in-one Unified Communications system that utilizes ZAC's desktop application or our browser-based WebZAC version with a single pane of glass user experience, allowing us to bring the best possible UC experience to market."

The Unified Communications Product of the Year Award honors the most innovative Unified Communications products and solutions available over the past 12 months, as judged by the editors of TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. Winners of the award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. "It gives me great pleasure to honor Zultys as a 2022 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, ZAC," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Zultys in their groundbreaking work on ZAC." About Zultys Zultys delivers an easy-to-use, secure, and reliable platform designed to streamline all forms of communications and increase productivity for businesses of all sizes. Please visit www.zultys.com for more information. About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP communications authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated and converged communications space. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com. About TMC Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. Zultys Contact

