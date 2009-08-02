[July 21, 2022] New Strava Initiative Strives to Get More Women to the Starting Line in Professional Sports

Strive for More™ initiative brings together athletes and fans to push for equity in women's sports SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world with more than 100 million athletes, today announced the launch of 'Strive for More,' a new initiative and $1 million financial commitment over the next three years around equity and inclusion in professional sports. As the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift kicks off for the first time in thirty-three years, Strava is focusing on getting more women to the starting line by teaming up with athletes, fans and organizations to show their support and take action. Many female athletes in pro sports such as cycling are holding down regular 9-5s to fund their careers. Statistics support how difficult it can be to get and stay in the sport–almost half of female pro cyclists work a second job or are supported financially by a family member to race in the road peloton. A closer look at the tiers of women's racing show that 65 percent of Continental Team riders are working a second job vs. only 25 percent of World Tour Riders. As one of the first actions of 'Strive for More' Strava will help develop and support operations of The Cyclists' Alliance through a new donation that will aid professional female cyclists during and after their careers. "This funding isn't just funding, it is an endorsement of our work and supports the growing coalition of the like-minded in our sport, amplifying athletes' voices to collectively raise the standards for all women in cycling," said Iris Slappendel, Executive Director of The Cyclists' Alliance. "It will revolutionize the representation we offer and provide the opportunity to make the dreams of our members a reality. Partnerships enable the TCA to continue advocating for a safe working environment with equal rights, opportunities and pay – as the only independent union representing over 220 riders." Strava has also teamed up with notable athetes such as Marianne Martin, the first American to win the Tour de France Femmes, Ayesha McGowan, the first African American woman on a professional road cycling team, Lizzie Deignan, the winner of the first-ever women's edition of Paris-Roubaix and others, to show their support for female pros across all sports with the 'Strive for More' pledge. Each signature of the pledge shows female athletes the importance of their place in professional competition and will create an opportunity for people to stay plugged in on ways they can team up with Strava to make an impact.



"As the largest sports community in the world we have a responsibility to ensure all athletes have access to the same resources and support that they need to achieve in professional competition," said Zipporah Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at Strava. "Strava is a starting point to provide greater connection and community for athletes through our platform, and we remain dedicated to doing more. As a proud sponsor of the Tour de France and Tour de Femmes avec Zwift and partner of The Cyclists' Alliance, we believe in creating lasting change not only in women's cycling, but also for women in a number of professional sports as part of the 'Strive for More' movement." To illustrate the resilience and strength of women in the peloton, Strava released a new digital video that is an emotional call for the entire sports industry to strive for more, just as all eyes tune in to the women's peloton on July 24th. The digital video features the next generation of powerful female cyclists including Vida Lopez de San Roman, a three-time national champion. To view the digital video and sign the 'Strive for More' pledge to stay connected on how to support female athletes visit www.strava.com/striveformore .

