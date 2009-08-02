[July 21, 2022] New York City's Link5G Smart Poles Designed and Manufactured by Comptek Technologies

Comptek Technologies (Comptek), an Aero Wireless Group Company and a leader in engineering and manufacturing smart poles and concealment shroud solutions, announces their role in the Link5G initiative, a revolutionary multi-tenant, multi-service siting solution designed to bridge the digital divide and accelerate the pace of 5G deployments in New York City. In collaboration with ZenFi Networks, the CityBridge Consortium, and Antenna Design, Comptek serves as the designer and manufacturer of the Link5G poles utilized in this project, providing solutions for wireless networks to close the digital divide across New York City. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006203/en/ Comptek Technologies serves as the designer and manufacturer of the smart pole technology utilized in NYC's Link5G initiative. (Photo: Business Wire) With over 20 years of experience supporting the telecom tower industry with innovative engineered telecom infrastructure products and manufacturing, Comptek offer a full suite of wireless concealment poles, shrouds, and infrastructure solutions to meet carrier requirements and the aesthetic character of the community. The Link5G pole was designed to address the need for more wireless connectivity across New York City. The team's objective was to design a multi-tenant, multi-technology structure that could seamlessly integrate into the streetscape of New York City, without sacrificing technology. The resulting structure enables ultra-fast wireless services from multiple providers. Highlights of the structure include five independent, RF-optimized bays to house antennas and integrated radios. Each of these bays can be accessed independently, and each section utilizes frequency specific shrouding to minimize losses. It also includes multiple RAD centers for optimal technology specific siting, including, but not limited to, 5G mmWave, Wi-Fi, C-Band, and other licensed and unlicensed spectrums



"Helping cities achieve their smart city aspirations with our catalog of infrastructure products and services is a focal point of our mission at Comptek. We're proud to be able to play a significant role in the efforts to close the digital divide in New York City," adds Comptek CEO Jim Lockwood. Comptek is an ISO 9001 certified company, a leader in the advancement of wireless infrastructure since 2002, and is among the first companies in the U.S. to design and manufacture small cell poles. Their modular systems architecturally blend into the communities, while successfully concealing and protecting equipment and antennas.

"Comptek has played an integral role in the launch of Link5G in New York City. Throughout the design and initial implementation processes of the Link5G kiosk, our experience working alongside Comptek has been one of collaboration and partnership. We're thrilled with the result and excited to showcase Link5G across New York and across the country." said Ray LaChance, ZenFi Networks Co-Founder and CEO. As smart cities around the country deploy millions of sensors and endpoints, New York included, Comptek will play an essential role in any deployment plan, at any stage. Comptek's innovative methods and technologies are adaptable to future equipment changes, and engineered to minimize installation time in the right-of-way. CityPole® and hybrid smart poles can be reconfigured or upgraded as required throughout their life cycle as the wireless operators and cities' technology mature and change. To learn more about Comptek Technologies, click here. About Comptek Technologies: Comptek Technologies is the leader in engineering and manufacturing smart poles and concealment shroud solutions that meet the requirements of technology providers while preserving a community's aesthetic qualities and character. Comptek smart concealment poles support multi-use technologies including 4G, 5G, CBRS, LAA, Wi-Fi, security systems and other IoT devices and emerging technologies to enable smart city connectivity. Comptek Technologies, LLC, is a member of the Aero Wireless Group Company of companies which includes Aero Smart Communities, LLC and Aero Solutions, LLC. For over 20 years, the Aero Wireless Group Company has been a proven leader in driving innovation to serve the ever-changing demands of the telecom industry and needs of urban and rural communities. The company is headquartered in Boulder, CO with offices located nationally. Comptek is a member of CTIA, US Mayor's Council, WIA and various regional smart city and wireless associations. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006203/en/

