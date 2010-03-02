[July 20, 2022] New Travel Membership Platform VIP Traveler Launches Game-Changing Travel Finds™ Feature

VIP Traveler - a new membership platform rethinking how technology can help people travel better - has launched its highly anticipated Travel Finds™ feature, which uses proprietary personalization technology to help travelers discover and book trips matched to their preferences. Established in 2021 by travel- and tech-industry entrepreneurs Joshua Borenstein and Mark Hoenig, VIP Traveler has been working with its team of destination experts and software engineers to source the best travel opportunities around the world. Now, after two years of beta testing the technology, VIP Traveler brings its members a groundbreaking new way to book personalized travel. With the launch, members will start to receive weekly Travel Finds™, hyper-personalized trip opportunities based on a traveler's unique tastes. "We're working to create a travel agency for the 21st century," explains Borenstein, who has seen more than 75,000 members join the platform since inception, all while Travel Finds™ was still undr development.



The platform captures user preferences following completion of an initial Travel Profiler™ survey. VIP Traveler combines this data with the knowledge of its Travel Stylist team to generate personalized Travel Finds™. "We can best serve our members by borrowing from both worlds - powerful tech paired with human expertise," adds Hoenig, who believes travelers are missing opportunities due to a lack of time, tools, and expertise. "We're serving these opportunities to our members on a silver (email) platter, helping travelers discover trips they never knew existed," explains Borenstein. "The growth of the subscription economy has led to an increased desire for expert curation and personalized recommendations," continues Borenstein.

Membership is free; however, premium memberships (currently $495 a year) include access to on-the-ground destination experts for local advice, a personal 'Travel Stylist' for custom trip planning, 24/7 support, and VIP benefits for all bookings. To learn more, please visit www.viptraveler.com. About VIP Traveler

VIP Traveler is rethinking how technology can help people travel more and travel better. The new membership platform combines proprietary personalization technology with human expertise to proactively recommend and book trips matched to its members' unique tastes. A current nominee for America's Leading Online Travel Agency in the 2022 World Travel Awards, VIP Traveler has had over 75,000 members join since launching in 2021. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006058/en/

