[July 20, 2022] New Relic Launches Agentless Monitoring for SAP? Solutions

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced the general availability of New Relic Monitoring for SAP? Solutions, the industry's first native observability solution delivered in an agentless manner for enterprises running critical business processes on SAP systems. The solution empowers IT teams to better support business operations by harnessing existing SAP data sources to access all necessary telemetry data and avoids the need to install intrusive monitoring agents in SAP production servers or rely on third-party connectors. With all telemetry unified in one place, New Relic offers turnkey visualization for dashboards, traces, and maps, in addition to anomaly detection and alerts for SAP and non-SAP systems. The solution can help teams with faster root-cause analysis and resolution of interruptions that may impact the organization's ability to generate revenue or deliver critical services. Ninety-nine percent of the world's largest companies rely on SAP to accelerate multiple business functions, from processing purchase orders and vendor invoices to running finance and payroll. These critical business processes cannot be interrupted without serious impact to an organization's ability to generate revenue and deliver products and services to their customers. Until now, getting a full view of all of the complex SAP applications throughout an organization's technology stack proved difficult, leaving customers unprepared for business process interruptions. New Relic Monitoring for SAP Solutions offers the industry's first native observability solution delivered in an agentless manner for enterprises running critical business processes on SAP systems. "New Relic recognizes that enterprises worldwide rely on SAP to run their business, and any issues with infrastructure or applications can severely impact revenue and service delivery," said Rey Perez, Chief Customer Officer at New Relic. "With Monitoring for SAP Solutions, New Relic is giving organizations the power to detect issues earlier - even before they occur - and enabling faster root-cause resolution when problems are found. We're bringing business level monitoring to a new level." "As a strategic partner to New Relic, we understand how mission critical SAP is to our customer base, which is why we are excited for the launch of New Relic Monitoring for SAP Solutions," said Shrey Prakash, Director, Software & Cloud, Asia Pacific & Japan at SoftwareONE. "SoftwareONE helps our customers migrate SAP applications to the public cloud, and New Relic Monitoring for SAP Solutions will reate the much needed visibility into performance and overall health of SAP systems to ensure a smooth and successful cloud migration."



Key benefits of the solution include: Easy Agentless Install: Harness existing SAP data sources to access all necessary telemetry data instead of installing monitoring agents in SAP production servers. Comprehensive Observability: Unify metrics, events, logs, and traces from multiple SAP systems, as well as non-SAP systems, into a central, common view within New Relic. Prebuilt Visualizations: Activate New Relic's powerful visualization tools to explore SAP telemetry data combined with non-SAP data so both business and IT professionals can drive efficient communication and collaboration through shared dashboards. Tagged Workload Visualization: Tag SAP data to its relevant business process, empowering IT teams with infrastructure and application monitoring to better support the business and deliver on response SLAs. Advanced Alerting: Leverage AI/ML-powered alerting functionality for early incident detection and notification. Fast Root Cause Analysis: Eliminate arduous and time consuming manual analysis that requires logging into various SAP systems to identify the underlying cause of an issue. New Relic Monitoring for SAP Solutions v2.0 has been certified for deployment on SAP NetWeaver? 7.5 via the SAP integration scenario ABAP? Add-On Deployment for SAP Enterprise Resource Planning. The solution enables the monitoring of SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA? and other SAP Netweaver-based systems. The New Relic solution for SAP monitoring is generally available today. For more information, check out our blog post or visit www.newrelic.com.

About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic products and solutions, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. SAP trademark attribution SAP, SAP NetWeaver, ABAP, SAP S/4HANA are the trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of SAP SE or its affiliates in Germany and in other countries. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005237/en/

