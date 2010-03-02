[July 20, 2022] New Tools from Spiff Enable Simple Self-Administration of Commissions for Sales Teams

As commissions have grown more complex, it has all but eliminated self-management opportunities for sales and finance teams. In new functionality announced today, Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, introduced self-administration capabilities that make it easier for finance teams to build and manage commission plans and provide sales teams with the information needed to stay motivated and efficient. "The manual management of building and managing sales commission plans has become too complex for finance and sales teams to manage effectively. With the new functionality announced today, the Spiff platform returns the power to finance and sales teams by enabling a level of self-service that is unmatched in today's market," Jeron Paul, Chief Executive Officer, Spiff, said. The Spiff platform brings trust and transparency back to a process that has grown in complexity because of globalization, the responsibility of hundreds of compensation structures, and the inability of the most frequently used tool to manage commissions - spreadsheets - to adapt to it. Today, Spiff introduced functionality that makes commission plan administration and maintenance easier than ever, on top of being able to manage users at scale so that no matter how large and complex a company's teams and plans are, Spiffcan scale with it.



The new features available to customers today include: Mass User Management takes scalability to a new level. Administrators now have the ability to manage all users, and access related plan and team data from a single table view. This centralized space increases visibility to pay-impacting data and reduces the time and effort required to manage each data type independently. Additional workspaces will be added in future releases.

Designer enhancements empower self-service plan management. Designer, Spiff's flagship product that enables system Administrators to build complex commission plans with confidence and ease, has three major additions that promote self administration of plans by introducing the concept of bottom-up logic building. These new changes to Designer promote the power of a spreadsheet experience while reducing overhead time for plan administrators.

Commission predictor, which delivers real-time visibility and transparency. Commission Predictor leverages data science algorithms from Spiff to deploy a time-series model that uses past commissions to predict the future commissions for the next three statement periods. The feature increases visibility for sales representatives into their future earnings, increasing their motivation.

Slack notifications deliver new automation to the users. With the new Slack integration, Spiff users will be able to receive the same notifications directly in Slack as they do in email and on the Spiff platform, prompting users to action in an app many of them live in everyday. "The new features introduced today further bridge the divide between finance and sales teams by offering new self-management capabilities that empower finance teams to build and design commissions faster and easier and provide greater insight and visibility for sales teams on their earnings - now and in the future," Raphael Bres, Chief Product Officer, said.

About Spiff Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff's sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005036/en/

