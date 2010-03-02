[July 20, 2022] New Data Shows Small Businesses Are Embracing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Workplace

Incfile, a leader in online business formation and startup services, today released new data showing the state of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in small business. With issues of DE&I at the forefront of our collective consciousness over the last couple of years, we set out to survey our Incfile customers to further understand small business diversity and determine how small business owners are approaching DE&I in their own companies. To see the complete results of Incfile's DE&I survey, please visit Incfile.com. The results of Incfile's DE&I survey prove that you don't need to run a large corporation to make DE&I a priority. Here are some of the key insights we discovered: Making DE&I a Priority 82% of small business owners are making DE&I a priority

58.4% said diversity plays a critical role in their business, and they've already made it a key tenant of their organization

24.3% are actively working toward increasing diversity within their business

52% of respondents say DE&I has been integrated across most of their organization

Almost 64% of respondents are continuing the conversation about DE&I

15% of small businesses say tey started investing in DE&I during the pandemic



Diversifying the Workforce 37% said their workforce employs more than 70% minorities

Nearly 14% said their workforce is 30-50% minorities

Almost 44% responded that more than 30% of leadership roles are held by people from diverse backgrounds "Diversity, equity and inclusion are not standardized in the American workforce. What DE&I means will vary from business to business, and the ways in which it is implemented will vary, too," said Dustin Ray, Chief Growth Officer & Co-CEO, Incfile. "It's encouraging to hear that 52 percent of small business owners we spoke with said that their DE&I initiatives have been integrated across 30-50 percent of their business operations. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the small business community seems determined to make progress."

To learn more about how to create a more diverse workplace, check out this article sharing Eight Steps to Nurturing Diversity in Your Small Business at Incfile.com. About Incfile Incfile is a leader in online business formation and startup services. Since 2004, Incfile has simplified the process of registering and running a business for over 800,000 entrepreneurs and small business owners. In addition to streamlining formation and incorporation with end-to-end service, Incfile's all-in-one solution delivers a full suite of essential ongoing services like compliance, banking, bookkeeping, and more. With simple pricing, no contracts or hidden fees, $0 LLC formation, and one free year of registered agent service, Incfile offers unparalleled value for the modern entrepreneur. For more information, please visit www.incfile.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005350/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]