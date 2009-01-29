[July 19, 2022] Radisys' Engage Digital Platform Awarded 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year

HILLSBORO, OR, U.S. - July 18, 2022 - Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Radisys' Engage Digital Platform (EDP) as a 2022 Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award winner. A unique programmable communication and digital engagement solution, EDP enables service providers to offer differentiated speech and video analytics APIs, SDKs, and turnkey conversational AI applications to propel their service offerings ahead of their competition's voice and messaging services. EDP Highlights:

Delivers a complete Programmable Communications system that powers voice and video processing for real-time communication applications such as VoIP, UC and VoLTE, multi-media collaboration, speech recognition, and advanced media features like real-time video-based security services.

Supports cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, allowing service providers to leverage cloud processing economies at the network edge and core without security concerns and regulatory hurdles.

Powers eCommerce and customer care applications using natural language-based virtual agents and is ready for 5G-driven Industry 4.0 services like computer vision, biometric authentication, and speech analytics.

Provides a low code/no-code solution with visual design tools that make it simple for anyone to use communication building blocks to create new applications and enhance business processes. "As a software-based service, our Engage Digital Platform provides a comprehensive programmable platform that meets any service providers' deployment needs," said Al Balasco, Head of Media, Core and Applications Business, Radisys. "EDP allows service providers to unlock their networks to make innovation using Artificial Intelligence, Speech Analytics, and Computer Vision and other voice and video capabilities more accessible to mobile application and enterprise developers. Creating unique applications that will attract and retain consumers and business enterprises is faster and more cost effective than any other solution on the market." "It gives me great pleasure to honor Radisys as a 2022 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for its innovative Engage Digital Platform solution," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Radisys in its groundbreaking work on Engage Digital Platform."

Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online. The Engage Digital Platform is built on Radisys' market-proven media server technologies that support applications in over 150 operators' networks serving more than 1.7 billion subscribers. It is the foundation for Radisys' applications including [email protected] and the AI-powered Engage Video Assistant and it provides high-quality assured service for the applications it hosts. With nearly 30 years of experience, Radisys is powering service providers with innovative solutions using high-performance, media-rich communications applications that drive better business outcomes. To learn more about Engage Digital Platform and how Radisys is empowering service providers with cloud-ready applications and unlock the value of their networks by offering high-margin digital services to consumers and enterprises, visit https://www.engagedigital.ai/. About Radisys Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com. About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet. Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





